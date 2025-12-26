Parang With Rome keeps the culture alive

Itz Rome on stage at his show Parang With Rome at Cipriani Labour College on December 20.

Parang With Rome once again affirmed its place on Trinidad and Tobago's Christmas calendar as over 3,000 patrons filled the Cipriani Labour College on December 20 for a high-energy celebration of parang, music and festive tradition.

Now in its sixth consecutive year, the event delivered vibrant performances, enthusiastic crowd participation and strong social media buzz, further cementing its status as one of the country’s most anticipated Christmas events, said a media release.

Headlined by Itz Rome and powered by Karma the Band, the night featured standout performances from parang icons Eddie Charles, Crazy, Marcia Miranda and Los Alumnos de San Juan. During the evening, Alicia Jagessar of Los Alumnos de San Juan was presented with the Parang With Rome Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the parang genre.

Surprise appearances by soca stars Nailah Blackman, Blakka Dan, Ravi B, Alison Hinds and Iwer George elevated the experience, creating a seamless fusion of parang and soca that united generations of music lovers, the release said.

Patrons also enjoyed a lively Christmas food village showcasing local seasonal favourites, completing a truly TT Christmas experience. “Parang With Rome is about keeping parang alive and giving people a true Trini Christmas experience,” said Rome. “It’s about preserving our culture, celebrating the season and bringing generations together through music.”

With its continued growth and strong cultural impact, Parang With Rome’s sixth staging has set an even higher standard for years to come.