Pan Trinbago defends steelpan's value as NGC withdraws sponsorship

Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

PAN TRINBAGO has pushed back against comments by National Gas Company (NGC) chairman Gerald Ramdeen, saying his remarks undervalue the social, cultural and economic contributions of steelbands and mischaracterise corporate sponsorship as being outside the remit of responsible state enterprise operations.

In a statement issued in response to Ramdeen’s comments, the national organisation representing steelbands said it recognises that state enterprises must operate responsibly and in the best interest of the people, but argued that cultural investment is a core element of corporate social responsibility, not an optional gesture.

Pan Trinbago expressed particular concern over NGC’s decision to withdraw sponsorship simultaneously from three steelbands and from the organisation itself, calling the move “a regrettable lack of consideration” for the steelband community and for the steelpan, the national musical instrument of Trinidad and Tobago.

The organisation said the timing of the decision is especially troubling as the steelpan continues to gain unprecedented global visibility and acclaim.

“Withdrawing support without dialogue or negotiation disregards the social and cultural significance of corporate sponsorship and undermines years of progress,” the statement said. “Sponsorship is not a personal favour. It represents corporate social responsibility, social and economic investment in community building, and support for at-risk communities.”

Pan Trinbago said that steelbands function far beyond musical performance, describing panyards as classrooms, safe spaces and extended families that nurture discipline, creativity and resilience among young people.

From Junior Panorama programs to large conventional bands, Pan Trinbago said sponsorship supports a wide cultural ecosystem, benefiting instrument makers, uniform tailors, transport providers, food vendors and local artisans.

According to Pan Trinbago, the loss of a sponsor affects not only musicians but also the broader social fabric, reducing opportunities for youth development, cultural participation and community cohesion, while limiting the continued growth of the steelpan locally and internationally.

The organisation said it remains committed to advocating for steelband members and safeguarding the legacy of steelpan music, while continuing to promote the instrument as a key pillar of cultural tourism and national identity.

Pan Trinbago described the steelpan as a unifying force across cultures, races and social backgrounds, adding that it will continue to champion what it called “one family: the steelpan family.”

In response to questions from Newsday, Ramdeen said the company was not a charity.

In an email to Newsday on December 25, Ramdeen said, “We are not here to be a Ministry of Culture or Sport. Despite what many may think, the NGC is not a charity. We are here to run a gas company and earn a reasonable return for the shareholders, the people of this country.

“We recognise our corporate responsibility and will discharge that responsibility in a prudent and frugal manner, having regard always to the best interest of the NGC, our country and our shareholders.”

He said the cuts in expenditure at the NGC were intended to bring order to the chaos and cease the fiscal indiscipline that occurred at the company under the previous administration.