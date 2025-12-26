New Year’s brunch in style

Salt cod and potato - Wendy Rahamut

Another year has whizzed past us. We herald the new year next week and we look forward to a promising one, one that is filled with contentment, good health and happiness.

For some a new year means a great celebration the night before for others it’s a quiet evening spent with family.

If you are planning a celebration on New Year’s day, why not try a seafood brunch, a saltfish and potato casserole is satisfying and delicious, some individual shrimp thermidors will elevate the taste profile, a seafood quiche is another satisfying yet sophisticated item to have on your table and a spicy crab fritter is the perfect spicy small bite to add some extra excitement, a fresh mixed green salad with arugula and mini greens, and some home-made rolls will complete the table in style.

Remember all the items can be sourced locally and there is enough time to gather all your ingredients before the first of January!

Ring in the New Year in style, Happy 2026 to all my readers!

Shrimp and mushroom thermador with parsley and parmesan gratin

A traditional French appetiser that has made a comeback.

2 lbs fresh, medium white shrimp. Peeled and de-veined

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp salt

1 cup mushrooms, cleaned and sliced

For the sauce:

3 tbs unsalted butter

3 tbs all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

2 egg yolks

½ cup white wine

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

½ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp dried mustard

Gratin:

½ cup dried breadcrumbs

2 tbs butter

2 tbs chopped parsley

2 tbs parmesan cheese

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Combine shrimp with garlic and salt, set aside.

In a heavy medium sized sauce pan, melt butter, stir in flour and cook until smooth and almost liquid, add milk cook stirring well until mixture thickens.

Add shrimp and mushrooms, cover and simmer for five minutes remove from heat add egg yolks, and wine stir to combine.

Place on a low heat and cook to warm mixture. Do not boil or else eggs will curdle.

Add, parmesan cheese, cayenne pepper and mustard.

Preheat broiler or grill.

Spoon shrimp into buttered Thermador dishes or shallow ramekins.

Combine all the ingredients for the gratin.

Sprinkle on top of shrimp, place under broiler until golden on top.

Serves 4 to 6

For a lighter side: Omit the eggs and use skimmed milk.

Salt cod potato bake

Salted fish is used quite a bit in Caribbean food, we make fish salads with it, stew it with tomatoes and onions, make fritters. Here it makes a different and delicious casserole with potato. Serve this as a light lunch, brunch or hearty breakfast dish.

4 tbs butter

3 tbs flour

3 cups milk

2 cups potatoes. peeled, boiled and cubed

1½ cups soaked and stripped salted cod

2 hard boiled eggs, diced

4 leaves chadon beni

4 leaves Spanish thyme

1 large onion

2 cloves garlic

1 cup breadcrumbs

¼ tsp nutmeg

Preheat oven to 375.

Melt butter add flour and stir until smooth and liquid, add milk and cook until thick, add onion, garlic, herbs, nutmeg, stir, add salt fish, potato and eggs, stir gently.

Spoon into an oven proof dish, sprinkle with breadcrumbs.

Bake for 30 minutes.

Spicy crab fritters with cocktail sauce

8 oz crab meat, picked over

2 tbs fresh lime juice

1 medium potato, boiled and crushed

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 tbs butter

1 pimento pepper seeded and chopped

2 tbs chopped chives

3 tbs chopped chadon beni

2 tbs chopped parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp pepper sauce

1 cup bread crumbs

1 cup flour

1 egg

salt to taste

Vegetable oil for frying

In a large mixing bowl, place crab, remove any cartilage, add potato,

One egg, softened butter, pepper, herbs, garlic, and pepper sauce. Combine well.

Add enough breadcrumbs to hold mixture together.

Preheat oil in a frying pan or wok.

Form mixture into two inch patties, dip in egg and then in flour to coat evenly.

Fry patties until golden brown, drain and serve hot with cocktail dipping sauce.

Makes about 12 to 15 fritters.

For the dipping sauce: Combine one cup ketchup, one quarter cup of lime juice, one quarter cup mayonnaise, two tablespoons horseradish mayonnaise, one teaspoon pepper sauce. Stir together then add salt to taste.

Makes one cup.

For a lighter side, brush with vegetable oil, and bake in a preheated oven 375F for 20 minutes until golden brown.

Caribbean seafood quiche

1 prebaked pie crust

1 tbs butter or olive oil

1 lb small shrimp. Peeled and deveined

1 tbs minced chives

1 tsp minced garlic

salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 small onion, chopped

½ cup chopped chives

2 tbs chopped chadon beni

3 eggs beaten

Milk

1 cup grated cheese

Preheat oven to 350F.

Beat eggs and add enough milk to make mixture about 1½ cups

Add cheese and stir.

Heat butter or oil in a frying pan, add onion, and sauté until translucent and fragrant, add shrimp and sauté until pink, add chives and season with salt and pepper.

Place shrimp into pie crust, pour on milk and egg mixture, sprinkle with chadon beni.

Bake for 30 minutes until firm.

Cool a bit before slicing.

Serves 4 to 6

