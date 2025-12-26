MSJ advocates peace as war looms

MSJ political leader David Abdulah at the Vigil for Peace II, Woodford Square, Port of Spain, on December 7. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader David Abdulah has expressed concern that peace, the core message of Christmas, is being lost within the looming shadow of war in the Caribbean and in other parts of the world.

He expressed this concern in the party's Christmas message to the nation.

Abdulah said, "Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ, who is also known as the Prince of Peace."

He wondered what "the Prince of Peace would say about today’s world."

Abdulah referred to biblical scriptures where Christ "went into the temple and overturned the tables of the money changers and others."

He said, "For Him, profiteering off religious observances was a sin."

Abdulah added, "Yet today Christmas – and many other religious observances – has become totally commercialised as a rapacious capitalist system sees the opportunity to make significant profits at this time almost to the point where the religious significance of Christmas is lost."

He said Christ also was not an advocate for war, and nothing in the Bible can be used by anyone to create this impression.

Today, Abdulah continued, "There are wars and rumours of (and plans for) wars in virtually every part of the world."

He compared ongoing Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip and West Bank to the efforts of King Herod to "kill all boy children following the birth of Jesus in order to prevent the Prince of Peace challenging his (Herod’s) power.

Abdulah referred to conflicts in other parts of the world, such as Russia-Ukraine (where the war is about power and control in Europe), to Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where conflict masks covert efforts by bigger players to acquire mineral wealth.

He observed that the situation is no different in the Caribbean with respect to the US military deployment outside of Venezuela's territorial waters, which began in August.

"Closer to home, we have a war in the making on our doorstep as the US uses its military might in an old-style gunboat diplomacy to force regime change in Venezuela."

Abdulah said US President Donald Trump confirmed the action goes beyond the initial statements he made about combating drug cartels and hints of regime change to Venezuela, allegedly seizing oil and other assets from the US. Trump recently said the US wanted these things back.

"Today we have another imperial empire – or an empire that is in decline but fighting to maintain its hegemony in a world where there are now many poles of power."

Abdulah said the US agenda is clearly spelt out in its National Security Strategy 2025 as "restore American pre-eminence in the Western Hemisphere… and (the US) will reward and encourage the region’s governments, political parties and movements broadly aligned with our principles and strategy”.

He added Christ would never have supported any of these actions.

Abdulah urged citizens to use Christmas as a time to reject countries advancing such imperialist agendas and denounce those governments and parties that sell out their sovereignty in order to align with the imperial agenda."

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has publicly supported the US military deployment in the region, which started in August. The Trump administration's position on the deployment is an anti-narcotics exercise and US military strikes on alleged drug vessels in the Caribbean, which other nations have described as extrajudicial killings.

Persad-Bissessar has defended the establishment of a US military radar in Tobago and defended US actions in the region against local and Caricom critics. She has publicly differed with other Caricom leaders about the organisation's longstanding position that the Caribbean must be maintained as a zone of peace.

In her Christmas message, Persad-Bissessar made references to biblical quotations which focus on oppression and freedom.

First, Luke 4:18, "He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the captives and to set the oppressed free,” Persad-Bissessar said, "As we are reminded, Jesus came into the world as 'the true light, which gives light to everyone' (John 1:9). From the very beginning, that light confronted oppression

She added, "Christ’s earliest days were marked by flight from a tyrant ruler, King Herod, as His family escaped violence used to preserve power (Matthew 2:13-15)."

While TT cherishes democracy and freedom, she continued, other nations in the region are not so fortunate.

"At the same time, we remain mindful that many in our region do not share these freedoms. In neighbouring countries, populations are forced to live under repression, violence, and economic hardship."

Persad-Bissessar identified no country by name.

She said, "Tyranny and oppression have torn families apart, forcing many into refugee lives, driven from their homelands by fear and deprivation

In a post on X this week, Persad-Bissessar said, Caricom has aligned itself with the (Venezuelan President Nicolas) Maduro narco government headed by a dictator who has imprisoned or killed thousands of Venezuelans who oppose him."

She added, "TT wants no part of that alignment, we don’t support dictatorship and drug trafficking, and we don’t support Caricom in their zone of peace fakery."

Persad-Bissessar claimed Caricom has "chosen to support the Maduro narco government through the fake zone of peace narrative, which is clearly designed to get the American military to leave the Caribbean region and therefore enable Maduro to remain as dictator in Venezuela."