Moruga man in court for relative’s death

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

A 59-YEAR-OLD Moruga man appeared before a High Court Master on Christmas Eve, charged with the manslaughter of his relative Brian Figaro.

Servulus Figaro, also of Moruga, stood before Master Gray in the South Criminal Court “D” on December 24. He was not called on to enter a plea as the matter was adjourned to January 27.

According to reports, Brian Figaro was involved in a heated argument with a relative on December 8. During the altercation, Figaro was allegedly struck several times with a baton, sustaining serious injuries to his head and abdomen.

Three days later, on December 11, Figaro collapsed at his home. He was rushed to the Princes Town District Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead.

Following advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on December 23, Servulus Figaro was arrested and charged.

In a separate incident a 26-year-old Petit Bourg man has been remanded into custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of Mickel Browne.

Dylan Collette of Jackson Street, appeared before Master Indira Chinebas on December 24. In addition to murder, Collette faces charges of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and common assault.

The charges stem from an incident on December 5, when 31-year-old Browne of Champ Fleurs, was at a bar in San Juan lining with a group of people. Reports say a gunman approached the group, pointed a weapon at Browne and fired several times before fleeing the scene.

Browne was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Collette reportedly surrendered to officers at the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region II on December 19. He is expected to return to court on January 7.