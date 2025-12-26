Minister vows to tackle deficit owed to MTS: Barry Padarath's $850m promise

Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath. - File photo

BARRY PADARATH, Minister of Public Utilities, has vowed to tackle a deficit of $850 million owed to the National Maintenance Company (MTS) under the former PNM regime, he told Newsday in a voice-note on December 23.

The MTS provides security services to schools and law courts, plus other services.

The $m hole in the State enterprise for which Padarath has now become line minister was revealed by Ombudsman Jacqueline Sampson-Meiguel in her special report #2 of 2025 laid in the House of Representatives in November. Sampson-Meiguel was the former Clerk of the House of Representatives.

The report addresses an administrative injustice by the MTS in the delay in payment of retirement benefits.

Padarath said this was a matter he had inherited upon coming into government, after the UNC took office last April.

"We have been in negotiations with our clients, namely the Ministry of Education, which is our major client, where a number of outstanding receivables are due to the company. But these are matters which were left to languish under the former administration.

"It was a runaway horse inside of there in terms of no accountability and no transparency."

Padarath alleged that friends, family and financiers under the former regime had received bloated contracts at the MTS, allegedly without following proper process.

"Therefore I have been left to settle a number of outstanding payments with contractors. However we are to follow due process. We have to make the contracts are in fact bona fide contracts which would have been done.

"Therefore we are at the negotiation table with the Ministry of Education to sort these matters. So it is active. It is something we are addressing right now and I am hoping within the coming weeks in the new year we would be in a position to settle some of these matters, with the Ministry of Education in particular. There are others as well."

'We inherited this from the PNM'

He reiterated that this was a situation that has been left to languish before the UNC administration.

"There were a number of persons within the company itself that did not perform due diligence. Therefore we are taking the necessary steps to hold the (former) management accountable and to put round pegs in round holes instead of the square pegs in round holes that we encountered there.

"That is taking some time in terms of getting the resources and the right people, so there can be a greater degree of transparency and accountability in terms of public funds and also holding clients to their payment and having these payments done in a more timely manner."

Padarath said the Ministry of Education and others were now at the negotiating table to go through the outstanding receivables, invoicing, etcetera, to ensure due process was followed and that no "ghosts" were being paid in all this.

"There are a number of friends, family and financiers in the PNM who were benefiting in a very significant way through MTS."

Newsday sent a query via WhatsApp to MTS former chairman Jackie Lazarus, but had gotten no reply.

The Office of Ombudsman had been monitoring claims for payment of retirement benefits when it unearthed the $850 million hole in the MTS's finances.

The report said MTS told the ombudsman in September that the MTS's receivables exceeded $850 million. The report said while from time to time the State may owe sums to its enterprises, this becomes a matter of concern when accumulated to a point so as to affect the company's ability to meet its obligations.

It said MTS has 200 employees retiring annually, creating an average annual retirement liability of $20 million.

"With a workforce of approximately 6,500 employees and other operating costs, the company has informed this office that its financial position has become strained resulting in its inability to honour its commitments to retirees when due." Most of these people are security officers and maintenance staff whose modest wages would not have let them accumulate any substantial savings to sustain themselves after retirement, such that they rely heavily on the payment of their retirement benefits.

"The company has indicated that if it receives a a significant payment towards its outstanding receivables, it will be in a position to clear the arrears owed to retirees," the report said.

The report said in 2002–2025 the ombudsman received 68 complaints of unpaid or delayed payment of retirement benefits.

"To date, thirty nine of these complaints received have been successfully resolved, the majority only after repeated and persistent intervention by this office."

The remaining claimants were still waiting on their benefits including nine waiting more than two years. Some 29 retirees were waiting, while 16 had received partial payments, the report said.

All complaints have submitted the required documentation long before the retirement. A bar chat showed 40 claimants waiting one-to-years and 20 claimants waiting two years plus.

Where a matter is of sufficient public importance, where the ombudsman has made a recommendation, and where within the time specified by him no sufficient action has been taken to remedy the injustice, the ombudsman shall lay a special report on the case in Parliament.

Ombudsman's report

Alleging insufficient efforts to timely resolve the matter, the special report justified the basis for its issuance: Delays would deny the citizen justice and undermine the standard of public administration. "The decision to escalate a matter is not taken lightly."

The report detailed one ex-worker who had to wait two years (from January 2023-January 2025) to get a retirement partial payment of $50,000.

The ombudsman used the occasion to dwell at length of the many hardships imposed on a retiring worker who was denied her/his benefits.

Deprived retirees cannot meet their monthly essential living expenses – rent/mortgage, utility bills, good and transport – the ombudsman lamented. Delay meant some were forced into short-term loans, credit arrangements or informal borrowing from family members.

"In some cases, interest-bearing debt quickly accumulated, creating a burden that should never have arisen had the company complied with its obligations."

Delayed pensions threatened retirees physical health and longevity, the ombudsman said.

"Retirees living with chronic illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes and asthma reported difficulty purchasing medication or accessing medical care.

"One retiree stated that she resorted to using expired medication due to the high cost of her prescriptions."

Further, many retirees felt emotionally stressed, the ombudsman lamented.

"Their repeated attempts to obtain information from the company, often without acknowledgement or response, left individuals feeling ignored, anxious and distressed.

"Several described feeling 'humiliated', 'forgotten' or 'treated as though they no longer mattered.'"

The ombudsman lamented the lost dignity for individuals who had dedicated decades of service.

The report said retirement was a time of transition, from active employment to fixed income.

"Any disruption to expected income during this period is more than an administrative inconvenience.

"It undermines personal stability, security and the ability to plan meaningfully for the future.

The delays disrupted that transition and placed a disproportionate strain on individuals, who should have been able to rely on predictable payments.

The report lamented the recurring theme of MTS's lack of meaningful communication.

"Retirees frequently reported unanswered calls, unreturned messages and an absence of clear time-lines or updates on when payment could be expected.

"This lack of engagement caused prolonged uncertainty and deepened the hardship experienced."

The ombudsman lamented a pattern of "unjust, unreasonable and improper administration."

The report noted delays of several months to two years to pay retirees.

"The extent and consistency of these delays over several years amount to a systemic administrative failure rather than isolated errors."