Kerby Young bridges cultures at Swahili Fashion Week

Kerby Young -

Trinidad and Tobago based Guyanese-born designer Kerby Young stamped his fashion passport and bridged cultures at Swahili Fashion Week 2025, championing sustainable fashion.

Celebrating its 18th year, Swahili Fashion Week 2025 once again became a global stage for fashion innovation, said a media release.

Last year, Young made history as the first Caribbean designer to be featured at this prestigious event. Returning this year with The Journey, a collection symbolising his evolution from Guyana to his established presence in TT with Kerby Young Designs (KYD), he once again captivated audiences.

While inspired by the vivid colour palette of Santorini, Greece, Young's collection featured hues of deep Mediterranean blue reminiscent of tranquil waters, crisp whites echoing the iconic Grecian architecture, bright greens evoking lush island foliage and rich reds symbolising the vibrant flowers nestled among Santorini's stone houses, Young also infused the collection with traditional artisan techniques. He incorporated tie-dyeing and fabric manipulation and collaborated with Crochet Peace to add beautifully handcrafted crochet elements to several pieces, making each garment a testament to cultural fusion, the release said.

As the models walked to the rhythm of African drums and the soulful voice of Ella Andall and the late Devon Matthews’ D Journey, each piece told a story of heritage and modernity. The finale, set to Lala by Square One, had the audience clapping along, celebrating not just fashion but a journey of self-belief and resilience.

Half of the collection found new homes in Africa and upon returning to Trinidad, Young plans to produce more pieces – though some signature designs will remain exclusive to this Tanzanian debut.

“This experience is one I will carry with me forever,” Young shared. “It’s a testament to never giving up on your dreams, and I’m grateful for the warm welcome in Tanzania and the support from my Caribbean and Guyanese roots.”

With a growing social media following and a successful pop-up shop accompanying his showcase, The Journey is just the beginning of even greater ventures. The Swahili Fashion Week was held on December 5-7 at Parthenon Hall Dar Es Salaam, Kerby showed on the December 7 marking another milestone in his career, the release said.

Swahili Fashion Week, a platform renowned for embracing sustainability, provided the perfect backdrop for Young’s vision. “It was a wonderful bridge of cultures,” Young said, “and I was warmly welcomed in Tanzania. The shared emphasis on sustainability made it a natural fit, and I’m sure I’ll be back.”