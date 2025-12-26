Hitting a sour note

The coat of arms. -

THE GOVERNMENT’S communication strategy continues to leave a lot to be desired. A good example is this month’s decision to extend the use of the former coat of arms by five years.

Through a mere legal notice dated December 18, Roger Alexander signed off on an order pushing back the deadline for the full transition to the new, steelpan-bearing emblem to January 2, 2031. The homeland security minister has responsibility for the emblems committee.

Authorised was Mr Alexander’s move by the recent amendment to the National Emblems of Trinidad and Tobago (Regulation) Act, which was passed unanimously by the PNM and UNC in January.

Notably, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, then opposition leader, supported the legislation but also stated it placed no restrictions on the making of section five orders in relation to the timeline of implementation and “the minister has free rein under this provision to keep, by order, extending time to get the job done.”

Indeed, all members of the House knew that an extension was thus possible.

Arguably, it was always asking a lot to expect the former coat of arms to be completely put to bed within the space of just one year given how prevalent it has been. So, opposition PNM claims today that the extension of time, which does not invalidate use of the new symbol concurrently, is nefarious feel off-key.

“This is a simple matter of common sense,” said Davendranath Tancoo to this newspaper on December 23. Though he initially could not provide estimates, cost savings have been cited; the government wants to allow old stock to run out. If so, this strikes us as sensible.

If anything, both the parties that passed this law can be criticised for being too unrealistic about the initial time frame.

Where the government has erred, however, is in its belief that something as meaningful as a national emblem, at a moment when our sovereignty is being put to the test, should be treated cavalierly. Why just a legal notice? A press conference was called to announce the cancellation of 2025’s Independence Day parade.

The blasé manner in which the extension was issued also hits a sour note because this is a matter which has a history, pun intended.

We strongly support the steelpan on the coat of arms. But the Keith Rowley administration did not bother to embark on any sort of wider consultation process. The removal of the Christopher Columbus ships was overdue, but other changes could have also been advanced too.

Here, the current government has missed an opportunity to show how it differs from its predecessor. Worse, it has needlessly sparked controversy by exposing itself, almost wilfully, to allegations of acting surreptitiously. Strange and unforced was this error.