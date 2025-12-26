Hello World makes it a hat-trick of Gold Cup titles

Hello World beats The Goddess Nike at the Gold Cup race at the Santa Rosa Race Club on Race Course Road, Carapo, on Boxing Day. - Faith Ayoung

As many would have expected, Hello World stole the show at Santa Rosa Park, Arima on December 26 to win the highly anticipated Gold Cup (grade I) which was the headline event among the Boxing Day races.

With jockey Dillon Khelawan guiding the way, Hello World was at its dominant best and separated itself from The Goddess Nike to win by two-and-a-half lengths to cop the coveted Gold Cup – its third straight win in the event having also galloped to the finishing line first in the 2023 and 2024 editions. Saddled by champion trainer John O'Brien, Hello World started the race as favourite as it looked to match the feat of three successive Gold Cup wins which was completed by Airofaith in 1958.

It was the US-bred Sneaky Cheeky and jockey Andrew Poon who got out of the blocks fastest as the Gold Cup sped off, with a stumbling El Chico Malo almost being left behind at the gates. As the horses approached the midway mark of the 2,000-metre course, Hello World and The Goddess Nike made their move and edged just ahead of Sneaky Cheeky in their duel at the front of the pack.

Jockey Jovika Boodramsingh and El Chico Malo recovered from its shaky start to make up ground in the seven-horse field, but it was Hello World and The Goddess Nike, two of the horses saddled by O'Brien in the main event, which took centre stage. With the two horses neck-and-neck for the latter half of the race, Khelawan asked for a bit extra and Hello World obliged down the final stretch to pull away from The Goddess Nike and jockey Ridge Balgobin to seal victory in the end and complete the Gold Cup treble.

It was a repeat of last year's Gold Cup result, as Hello World won by at least six lengths ahead of The Goddess Nike on that occasion. El Chico Malo shook off its sluggish start to place third in the 2025 Gold Cup, with jockey Richard Balgobin pushing Valiante to fourth.

It was O'Brien's tenth Gold Cup triumph and the veteran trainer is already relishing what the 2026 season could bring as the number of events on the racing calendar are expected to be bumped from 12 to 15.

"There some things in motion we look forward to and us coming back to our brighter years. Maybe 2026 will be the start of a rejuvenation of the industry," O'Brien said, in a sideline interview. "We have a lovely crowd today and thanks to everybody for coming out."

O'Brien heaped praises on the feat of Hello World.

"It's the third straight year winning the Gold Cup. He won the Stewards Cup...I definitely feel he will be horse of the year."

The co-feature event on the six-race card was the Grade II Juvenile Championship which had a riveting climax as Booodramsingh powered King Jumbie to a comeback finish ahead of Sweet Bird. Ridden by Brian Boodramsingh, Sweet Bird and Dream Maker, which was powered by Khelawan, seemed to be heading for a photo finish. However, with about 40 metres left, Jovika made a decisive move as King Jumbie, saddled by Lexter Alexis, sprung to life to edge both Sweet Bird and Dream Maker to clinch the Juvenile Championship by half-a-length. There was precious little separating Sweet Bird and Dream Maker as they placed second and third respectively, with Band of De Year coming fourth.

The 2026 season is scheduled to race off on January 24.