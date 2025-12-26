Hello World chases Gold Cup history on Boxing Day

In this June 12 file photo, Hello World wins the Stewards Cup at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. - Angelo Marcelle

VIDIA RAMPHAL

HELLO World is the name on the lips of every turfite set to descend on Santa Rosa Park on December 26 for a high-stakes Boxing Day card that promises to bring a stirring end to the 2025 TT racing season.

The five-year-old, which has won its last 12 races, will aim to become the first horse to win in the Gold Cup three years in a row since 1958.

Hello World is bidding to rub shoulders with the immortal Airofaith, which completed the treble of wins at the Queen’s Park Savannah 67 years ago.

The spotlight burns brightest on the prestigious Gold Cup, but the day’s programme has a distinct Caribbean flair, with the simulcast of the 113th running of the Wayne DaCosta OD for Jamaica two-year-olds.

The railbirds will be out in full force to take in the electric atmosphere of Day 12 of Arima Race Club (ARC), which offers a blend of local tests of stamina and international sprint power.

The centerpiece of the local action is Race 5, the $110,000 Gold Cup (Grade I), where champion trainer John O’Brien seems to hold the keys to the kingdom once again.

O’Brien will saddle a formidable trio in the seven-horse field in the 2,000-meter race, which stands as the ultimate test of stamina and class for thoroughbreds.

His triumvirate includes the history-seeking Hello World, Headliner (Brian Boodramsingh), and the exciting US import The Goddess Nike.

Dillon Khelawan is booked to pilot Hello World, which carries the top weight of 57.0kg.

The Poon Tip Stud Farm-owned horse has earned a reputation for grit and will need every ounce of his class in the unforgiving 2,000-meter trip.

The Goddess Nike, which has a featherweight assignment of 54.0kg, has been identified as a dangerous threat to Hello World’s history-making ambitions.

The American-bred filly, with Ridge Balgobin in the irons, could make the weight advantage count over the long stretch run, and rain on her stablemate’s party.

The duo will not have it their own way, as trainer Jonathan Lyder is set to send out El Chico Malo, another top contender at 57.0kg.

Jovika Boodram is engaged to ride El Chico Malo in the Gold Cup, which has a small field of seven horses.

With a compact lineup, tactics will come into sharp focus, and the 2025 Gold Cup would produce a chess match in the saddle.

If the early fractions are slow, the race could turn into a sprint for home, which could favor the US-bred runners like Sneaky Cheeky (Shaffick Mohammed) and Striking Chrome (Ricky Jadoo).

While the Gold Cup will dominate the chatter among the old heads and new punters alike, the simulcast monitors will be the center of attention at 6:10 pm for Race 8.

The ARC has included the 113th running of the Wayne DaCosta OD on the betting card, to allow local punters to wager on one of the Caribbean’s most historic juvenile contests.

Named in honor of the 18-time champion trainer Wayne DaCosta, the 1,600-meter event has drawn a massive field of 12 runners, representing the cream of Jamaica’s juvenile crop.

Riding talent abounds with top Jamaican jockey Dane Nelson aboard Fernando, and Shane Ellis set to take the mount on God’s Plan.

Also expected to attract significant attention are Salute the Don (D. Dawkin) and Midnight Traveler (J. Innis).

Local fans will also have the chance to glimpse the future of local racing at 2:00 p.m., with the Grade II Juvenile Championships over 1,200 meters.

The field of six includes John O’Brien’s Sweet Bird, King Jumbie, and Power House in a wide-open race.

Also aiming to claim the title as the top juvenile for 2025 is Dream Maker, which carries 55.0kg for Dillon Khelawan.

The first post is scheduled for 12:30 pm.