Fun-filled Christmas treat brings joy to Nelson Street kids

- Faith Ayoung

Kids in Port of Spain and environs were treated to a day of fun activities at the Taste of Joy children’s Christmas treat on Nelson Street, Port of Spain, on December 26.

The kids enjoyed a range of fun-filled events including bouncy castles, face painting, ring toss games and even horse-back rides sponsored by the TTPS Mounted Branch. Speaking to Newsday at the event, chairperson for A Taste of Joy, Shaakira Phillips-Southerland, said it was the second annual Christmas event for the organisation. She said although it is the second year, it has grown significantly in terms of turnout.

“Last year we catered for about 150 children. This year after pre-registration for the event we had 214 children. We have seen a real positive transition when it comes to anticipation for the event. Children approach us and ask ‘when is the party?’ Parents also ask for the date and time in anticipation of this event.” She thanked sponsors which included Kiss Baking Company, Brydens Ltd, Cascadia Hotel and MovieTowne for their support.