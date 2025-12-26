Former UNC MP cautions TT against supporting US military build-up in Caribbean

Rodney Charles. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

FORMER UNC MP Rodney Charles has cautioned the government on its support for the ongoing US military deployment in the Southern Caribbean and all matters relating to it.

Charles, who served as Trinidad and Tobago's UN ambassador during Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's first administration (May 2010-September 2015, sounded his warning in a Facebook post on December 20.

He was also the UNC's shadow foreign and Caricom affairs minister from September 2015 to April 2025 while the party was in opposition. Charles, who publicly disagreed with Persad-Bissessar's leadership, chose to retire from electoral politics before the April 28 general election, which the UNC won.

Charles said his comments cannot be interpreted by anyone as him being a critic of the US action in the region.

"I am not anti-US. As a post-grad student at Carleton University more than half a century ago, I was briefly a White House press intern and also did a stint at the State Department."

Charles said he also has relatives who served and are still serving in the US military.

"I still believe in the spirit and intent of the US Constitution. It's just that I love Trinidad and Tobago more."

Referring to Persad-Bissessar's ongoing support for all aspects of the deployment, which began in August, Charles said, "I think that we are going down a very, very dangerous path. We do not have a well-thought-out and/or nuanced foreign policy that serves our interests. "

He warned, "The US is not Trump." Charles referred to reports in the US which suggest the Democrats could be poised to record significant victories against the Republicans in the US mid-term elections next November.

"We might very well find post-midterms US elections in November 2026 that we positioned ourselves on the wrong side of even their foreign policy realities. "

Charles referred to Persad-Bissessar's public disagreements with other Caricom leaders about the Caribbean being a zone of peace and condemnation of all local and regional criticisms of the US deployment.

Persad-Bissessar has also said the government has not taken any decision to withdraw from Caricom.

Charles said, "Our Caricom brothers and sisters will be looking at us askance as we began the process of undermining that regional body."

He claimed, "This has led unwittingly to the likely recolonisation of the region as our colonial masters flex their economic muscles, seeing us as weak and divided."

Charles said people need to pay close attention to other moving pieces on the geopolitical chessboard.

"Note the growing isolation of Antigua and Barbuda, and Dominica, and negative advisories against international darling Barbados and soon Grenada and St Lucia at the beginning of the winter tourist trade. This will break their tourism economies."

Charles noted US President Donald Trump's revival of the Monroe Doctrine through the US National Security Strategy 2025 document, the intent outlined in the document to enlist allies worldwide to help execute US policy and Trump's recent shifting of the narrative in the Caribbean to demand Venezuela's return of oil it allegedly took from the US.

He cautioned these moves have resulted in a latent but growing "anti-gringo" sentiment in several Latin American nations such as Mexico, Colombia and Brazil.

"Our foreign policy is inimical to our medium and long-term interests on so many fronts that it ceases to be funny."

Charles said the government appears to have predicated TT's foreign policy precariously on three conditions.

"That Trumpism reigns forever in the US. That there is regime change in Venezuela, and even then, that (Venezuelan President Nicolas) Maduro's successors forever lose the nationalistic spirit of Simon Bolivar."