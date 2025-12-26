Fireworks hypocrisy

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: The fireworks debate is pure political theatre.

Government talks about curfews on use while knowing full well the police service does not have the manpower or vehicles to police hillside communities once celebrations begin. History proves law enforcement avoids hot areas when tensions are high.

Here’s the real hypocrisy: The Commissioner of Police authorises the permits for fireworks to enter the country. So permits are granted first, then citizens are threatened after the fact.

That is not public safety. That is double standards.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail