Ex-soldier loses lawsuit over discharge

Justice Joan Charles. -

A High Court judge has dismissed a constitutional claim brought by a former Defence Force soldier, ruling that her 2014 discharge on the grounds of “completion of engagement” was lawful, reasonable and did not breach her constitutional right to protection of the law.

In a written judgment delivered by Justice Joan Charles, the court found that the Defence Force acted within its statutory powers under the Defence Act when it discharged Jenna Jackson after her first term of service and declined to re-engage her, despite her claims of unfairness, illegality and a denial of natural justice.

Jackson, represented by attorney Ronald Simon, had challenged her discharge from the Defence Force on August 4, 2014, arguing that it was premature, irrational and unconstitutional. She sought declarations that the decision infringed her rights under Section 4(b) of the Constitution, reinstatement to the Defence Force, compensation for lost earnings and benefits, and damages.

The state, represented by attorneys Michelle Benjamin and Kristyn Lewis, instructed by Ronnelle Hinds and Victoria Armorer, opposed the claim.

In her judgment, Justice Charles held that re-engagement in the Defence Force is discretionary and not automatic. She said Jackson had no legitimate expectation of re-engagement and that the competent military authority was entitled to end her service upon completion of her engagement.

The judge reviewed evidence showing that Jackson, who enlisted in April 2006, had extended periods of sick leave and medical restrictions related to polycystic ovaries, a back injury and complications following childbirth. These restrictions, the court noted, prevented her from performing core military duties such as prolonged standing, physical training and night duty.

Justice Charles concluded that the Defence Force’s decision was neither irrational nor an improper exercise of discretion. “It is not for this court to substitute its own decision for that of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force,” she said, recognising the military’s responsibility to manage operational effectiveness and fitness standards.

“I bear in mind that the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force is a military organisation charged with the responsibility of managing its strength, troop assignments, and discipline in furtherance of its duty to protect the nation,” the judge said.

While acknowledging that the Defence Force did not issue a discharge certificate to Jackson at the time of her discharge, the judge found that she had access to alternative remedies, including a petition to the Defence Council and judicial review proceedings, and therefore failed to meet the high threshold required to establish a constitutional breach.

The court also rejected Jackson’s claim for damages, finding no infringement of her constitutional rights. Although Justice Charles observed that the Defence Force could have chosen to discharge Jackson on medical grounds, she held that its decision to rely on “completion of engagement” was lawful.

Jackson’s claim was dismissed, and in exercising her discretion on costs, Justice Charles ordered that each party bear its own legal costs.