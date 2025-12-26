Everybody does not win with new fireworks rules

THE EDITOR: The new fireworks legislation has the potential to open the proverbial floodgates when it comes to the sale and usage of fireworks throughout TT. Weak legislation is worse than no legislation and the Summary Offences (Amendment) Act 2025 is an example of such.

The fact that permits are not needed for the discharge of fireworks on public holidays means that on any of these 14 days we can – and most probably will – be subjected to fireworks barrages in our residential communities. We booming for Easter. We booming for Labour Day. We just booming.

As if Divali and Old Year's weren't bad enough, noise terrorism will become more prevalent in spite of the Prime Minister's bold promise to curb noise pollution. The PNM'S failure to pass reforming legislation was obscene in itself, but the UNC's amended act hands over the reins of control, so to speak, to fireworks importers and creates the opportunity for them to run amok. The legislation is a boon to the importers who may see their profits multiply further, as our scarce foreign exchange goes up in smoke.

An uninterrupted hour of fireworks explosion is protracted and horrendous and will inevitably result in harm to humans and animals alike. For those who have eyes to see, let them see: This new legislation seeks to and essentially cements the influence of fireworks importers and places their financial interests above the common good.

"With UNC everyone wins," but not in this case. Has the family of the child who died on Divali night won? The thousands of pet owners whose dogs have died, ran away never to be found, maybe killed on the roads, have they won?

The parents of autistic children who are traumatised by loud noises, have they won? The elderly and infirm in their homes or in senior citizen homes, have they won? Zoo animals and hospital patients, afforded only a half mile of protection, have they won?

The average citizen who wants to be comfortable in their own home without being jarred by loud noises or burning projectiles falling on their roofs, have they won?

The need to break off from the influence of the fireworks importers and serve the common good through an effective ban on the importation and sale of fireworks is long overdue.

Here's hoping that this would be the case, so that this government actually has something to boast about and can truly say that with the UNC everybody wins. Time will tell.

MICHAEL JATTAN

Diego Martin