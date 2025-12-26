Early warning on democracy

Dr Fuad Khan -

THE EDITOR: This could be construed as an early warning.

Democracies are not destroyed overnight; they are weakened gradually through silence, excuses, and uncritical loyalty. When supporters applaud every action of a political leader and dismiss all criticism as hostility, accountability erodes and institutions suffer.

This concern is relevant to the current political climate. Support for any leader should never require the suspension of judgement. Healthy democracies depend on scrutiny, dissent, and the willingness of citizens to question decisions made in their name.

History shows that when personality overtakes principle and loyalty replaces accountability, nations drift toward outcomes that are difficult, if not impossible, to reverse. Constructive criticism is not sabotage; it is civic responsibility.

TT’s future depends not on applause, but on informed citizens who place country above party and institutions above individuals.

DR FUAD KHAN

via e-mail