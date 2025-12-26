Crowds flock to Macoya for FireOne’s Boxing Day two-for-one sale

FireOne Fireworks co-founder Andre Abraham assists customers in choosing products at the Boxing Day sale held at the FireOne Fireworks warehouse in Macoya on December 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

SCORES of people turned up at the FireOne Fireworks warehouse in Macoya to participate in the business’s two-for-one Boxing Day sale on December 26. At times, the line circled the perimeter of the warehouse.

The crowd ranged from the elderly to the very young, with several children under ten and at least one baby spotted. Many families came out to shop together, as well as groups of friends, people shopping by themselves and others shopping for their communities.

Lisa from Barataria said she came every Boxing Day for the buy one, get one free sale, which was most important.

“I let them off on New Year's Day only. Normally, I spend $3,000 to $4,000, but I’m just topping up today, so I didn’t spend much today.

Noellyn Paul, who was accompanied by his son Karem, said he would be letting the fireworks off on Old Year’s Night to New Year's Day.

“On a normal basis, I don’t spend more than $500. I think the new regulations are needed, based on what I’m seeing on social media, what they’re doing with the fireworks, where they’re fighting and using the fireworks as weapons.

“I have a dog and a cat. When I let off the fireworks, I hold the dog, but the dog likes to watch the fireworks. The cat stays in the house.”

Mark Williams, of Wallerfield, said he buys fireworks every year for his village.

“The whole village comes out to watch when we’re bursting them from Old Year’s into New Year’s. Every year for the longest while we does be coming here on Boxing Day to get the two-for-one sale. The children enjoy it, the whole village comes out like it’s Independence night, puts seats in the road and enjoys the fireworks.”

He said this year he spent about $5,000 on fireworks, but normally it’s around $6,000, and he spent $8,000 last year.

“I put aside little by little throughout the year. For the whole holiday time, this is my enjoyment, just letting the neighbours in the village feel good.”

Williams said while he understood the need for the restrictions on the time over which the fireworks could be let off, especially because of how the noise affected animals, he wondered if safe places could be set up for animals.

“It could be like a dome or something so that if people who have animals know that people in their area are bursting fireworks, at least they could organise something. “Restrictions alone won’t help the animals, but if they could get places to put the animals and when it’s over, it’s over. That’s my take on it. I don’t have animals, but some people don’t care about them at all; they do what they want.

“I don’t think the restrictions are harsh. I would buy noiseless fireworks if they were the same price because for me it’s not the noise, it’s the light in the atmosphere.”

One seasonal worker said he wouldn’t spend his money on fireworks but would participate in letting them off if his friends bought them.

A Mayaro resident said he enjoyed letting off fireworks for the community in Bon Air Gardens, Arouca

“I would like the government to please not kill our joy with the fireworks. The people of Bon Air Gardens look forward to the fireworks. Every year, I have a special fireworks show for the community.”

A La Horquetta woman said she came to the sale and spent about $12,000 on fireworks to resell. She said she has been applying to the police for a licence for years but had not received one.

“I spend $12,000 to $13,000 every year, sometimes more, and every year I send in my documents early, and they’re not giving me the licence. When I asked this year, they told me no licence for Arima was given out. Yet I’m seeing all these other big places selling more than me. I just don’t like having an issue with the police, I’m not in crime, I just want to relax, selling my stuff. Maybe I could invest more. Every year it’s an issue.”

She said she thought the legislation was a political issue and had nothing to do with people on the ground who had to work for a living. She said she wasn’t sure it would make a difference to her situation in the future.

Breanna from Diego Martin said she and her friend had been buying fireworks from smaller booths, but came to take advantage of the deal and get bigger, more exciting fireworks.

“We usually spend around $200 to $300, but this year our budget is $600 to $800, so it’s a big jump. It should be a great one this year. I kind of disagreed with the legislation. I think we could have gotten a bit more time.”

She said she had three dogs, which she usually put in a soundproof room so they were not affected by the fireworks.

Dari from Laventille said she had been coming to the sale for the last six years to buy fireworks for her and her son.

“I love fireworks. I usually spend about $1,000. Honestly, I think only having an hour to let off fireworks is a bit unfair, because New Year’s is a night that people like to enjoy the fireworks and light up. I don’t want to be limited to trying to do everything in just one hour. I don’t think people would stick to the hour, because this is Trinidad.

“But at the same time, I understand criminals use the guise of fireworks to commit crimes and acts and so forth, so it’s a sticky type of situation. I’m from Laventille, so I understand.”

She said she had a dog that was seasoned to the fireworks, but if she noticed she was being affected, she would put the dog in her safe space, the bathroom.

Speaking to the media at the warehouse during the sale, FireOne Fireworks co-founder Andre Abraham said the Boxing Day sale had become a tradition for many people over the last 15 years.

“People appreciate that it is a genuine sale and not a gimmick. The reputation of the sale and the reputation of the brand have grown together. The reason for the Boxing Day sale is not just about market share or revenue; it’s really to get safe products in human hands, making it undesirable for one to even consider using bamboo bursting or carbide bursting or even scratch bombs.

“By us doing this, it’s a way of us keeping the market and the brand relevant and safe.”

He said sales seemed to be consistent with last year’s performance, but he would not have final figures until next year, as the warehouse would be open until New Year’s Day.

Abraham said he was in favour of the Fireworks Bill and its regulations.

“At FireOne, our entire marketing has been based on using the product on specific days and specific times. In the years up to last year, we’ve seen where people actually only use the product at midnight or a few minutes before midnight.

“There is a small percentage of users that this new legislation is well suited towards, who do not understand the importance of respect and consideration and kindness. That is good because there should be a consequence for bad behaviour.

“This new legislation is in line with what we have been promoting for the last 30 years, except now it’s official. It’s perfectly connected to our big vision of building an industry where respect, courtesy, kindness, being our brothers’ keeper, red, white and black, is the ideology of the day.”

Speaking to the fireworks users, Abraham asked them to use the products as they were designed to be used.

“Use it as a means to bring our families and our communities together, be respectful of your neighbours. Use the products only at midnight for 30 minutes; this is when all of TT comes together, and then stop. No one likes to hear the noise of fireworks or any other device outside of the prescribed time. I think we need to go back to the basic ideology of human nature, which is respect and human kindness for one another. That’s it, just be courteous.

“When we light our fireworks at midnight, we look up to the heavens and hope for a bright and prosperous new year.”