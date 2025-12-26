Court awards $22k to businessman arrested in illegal traffic stop

Justice Devindra Rampersad. -

A High Court judge has ordered the state to pay more than $223,000 in damages, interest and costs to a sporting apparel wholesaler who was unlawfully detained and maliciously prosecuted by police officers during a traffic stop in 2018.

In a recent judgment, Justice Devindra Rampersad ruled that the claimant, who asked that his name not be revealed because of the prevailing crime situation, was falsely imprisoned and subjected to malicious prosecution after being stopped, detained and charged by officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, during a traffic exercise on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway on June 23, 2018.

He was represented at trial by attorney Joel Roper. In his order, Justice Rampersad awarded the claimant $50,000 in damages for false imprisonment, inclusive of aggravated damages, and $70,000 for malicious prosecution. An additional $25,000 was awarded as special damages.

The court also granted interest on the awards. Justice Rampersad declined to award exemplary damages, stating that no further damages were warranted under that head. The defendant was also ordered to pay the claimant’s prescribed legal costs, quantified at $34,410.41.

According to the statement of case, the claimant, a wholesaler and retailer of sporting apparel, was stopped by police shortly after 10.30 am while driving to make business deliveries and photograph a wedding. He was initially ticketed for speeding and tinted windows before being stopped again minutes later, forcibly removed from his vehicle, handcuffed, searched and taken to the Cumuto Police Station.

His claim contended he was detained for approximately eight hours without being informed of the reasons for his arrest or advised of his constitutional rights, including access to an attorney or a telephone call. He was later charged with exceeding the speed limit, driving with a heavily tinted window, and using insulting language. A magistrate subsequently dismissed the charge of using insulting language.