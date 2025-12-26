Coast Guard officer loses promotion lawsuit

A High Court judge has dismissed a judicial review claim brought by a Coast Guard officer who challenged a decision not to recommend or grant his promotion.

Justice Devindra Rampersad dismissed Jeffery Hernandez’s claim, ruling that the decision was lawful and fell within the discretion of the military authorities.

Rampersad court found that while Hernandez met the seniority and examination requirements for promotion, the Commanding Officer and the Defence Force Commissions Board acted rationally in assessing his overall suitability, including unresolved disciplinary concerns, and did not act unfairly, unreasonably or in breach of constitutional rights.

Hernandez, a lieutenant since June 19, 2013, sought declarations, and orders to quash the decisions and compel his promotion to acting lieutenant commander from June 19, 2020, and substantive lieutenant commander from June 19, 2022, along with back pay and damages.

In a claim filed March 27, 2024, Hernandez argued that he had a legitimate expectation of promotion based on service length, performance appraisals and past practice. He further contended that it was unlawful and unconstitutional for decision-makers to rely on unresolved court-martial charges dating back to 2016, which he said were now statute-barred, as a basis to deny promotion.

The background to the dispute centered on allegations that Hernandez, while a training officer, had an unduly familiar relationship with an officer cadet under his supervision, contrary to the Defence Force fraternisation policy. Four disciplinary charges were laid in 2016, including scandalous conduct unbecoming an officer and conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline, but no court-martial determination had been made.

Then commanding officer, Capt Steve Don Riguel Polo, said in affidavit evidence that the allegations, the seriousness with which they were treated and their implications for discipline, morale and leadership meant he could not recommend Hernandez for promotion. Hernandez denied disobeying any direct order, challenged the legality of the fraternisation policy and maintained that his appraisals consistently rated him “Good” or “Very Good.”

In analysing the evidence, Justice Rampersad stressed that it was not determining guilt or innocence and was not exercising appellate or disciplinary jurisdiction. Instead, he said the court’s role was limited to assessing whether the decisions challenged were unlawful, irrational or procedurally improper.

The judge held that, at the time the promotion decisions were made, the fraternisation policy was in force and had not been declared unconstitutional. The existence of formal charges and the institutional concerns they generated were capable of being considered by a reasonable decision-maker when assessing suitability for senior command, even though the court-martial proceedings may now be statute-barred.

Justice Rampersad also rejected Hernandez’s argument that unresolved allegations could not be taken into account, drawing a distinction between punitive findings of misconduct and evaluative judgments about suitability for promotion. It found that the presumption of innocence did not prevent commanders from considering whether pending matters affected confidence in an officer’s fitness for higher rank.

“The court draws a clear distinction between punitive action and evaluative judgment. The latter does not require proof beyond a reasonable doubt, nor does it amount to a finding of guilt.

“On the evidence before the court, it was open to the Commanding Officer to conclude that the claimant’s suitability for promotion was affected by the circumstances surrounding the fraternisation allegations, irrespective of their ultimate legal disposition.

“The court therefore cannot conclude that the refusal to recommend the claimant for promotion fell outside the range of rational responses available to a reasonable decision-maker acting within the applicable regulatory framework.”

While acknowledging Hernandez’s strong professional record and positive appraisals, the court noted that his commanding officers consistently referenced the pending disciplinary issues as a factor affecting confidence and future progression. Promotion within the Coast Guard, the judge said, was not automatic and remains discretionary, dependent on suitability as well as seniority and examinations.

He further ruled that Hernandez had not established any clear representation or settled practice giving rise to a legitimate expectation of promotion, nor any fixed “due date” for advancement.

“The defendants have submitted that the claimant has not shown any clear, unambiguous promise of promotion, any consistent regular practice applicable to his situation and any basis on which an expectation could legally arise.

“In this case, the claimant was not recommended for promotion. The factors included his conduct, performance and devotion to duty. However, the discretionary factors of suitability to be determined by the commanding officers are, in the court’s respectful view, a valid and weighty consideration.

“As a result, under the regulatory framework, the defendants say that the claimant cannot rely on any legitimate expectation in circumstances where no such solution arose.

“The claimant has not established the existence of a clear, unambiguous representation or settled practice amounting to a legitimate expectation of promotion. Promotion within the Coast Guard remains discretionary and dependent on suitability.”

Claims relating to the promotion of junior officers ahead of him were also dismissed, with the court accepting evidence that those officers met all eligibility requirements at the relevant time.

Hernandez was represented by Arden Williams, Mariah Ramrattan and Anthony Moore. The state was represented by Natoya Moore and Raquel Le Blanc, instructed by Savitri Maharaj and Chelsea Downes.