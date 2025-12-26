Coach Randolph Boyce: A wealth of talent in men's Under-17 football squad

Fatima College's Reagan Rowe (left) takes on his marker during the TT men's under-17 training camp at the Ato Boldon Stadium training field in Couva. - Photo courtesy TTFA

TT men's Under-17 football team coach Randolph Boyce says he and his coaching staff have a wealth of talent to choose from as the country's youngsters prepare for the 2026 Concacaf Under-17 Men's Qualifiers – the qualifying pathway for the 2026 Fifa Under-17 World Cup.

With TT set to face Barbados, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten and Concacaf giants Mexico at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo in qualifying action from February 3-12, Boyce's charges entered a residential camp on December 15 to fine-tune their skills and build chemistry. With the men's national Under-20 team also beginning a camp earlier this month, TT's training squads got an injection of quality when UK-based players Kayden Bancey, Jashaun Christmas, Archie Lovatt, Ate Ormonde and Eden Ormonde joined the mix on December 19.

Boyce, who was initially appointed as the TT Under-20 coach in August 2024, said the response from interested players abroad has been overwhelming. With Boyce now taking control of the TT Under-17 team, San Juan Jabloteh coach Marvin Gordon will be spearheading the national Under-20 unit.

"The purpose of the residential camp was to bring in the boys after their Secondary Schools Football League season and to bring in a couple of international players from the (US) and England who (we) needed to take a look at," Boyce said, via a video released by TT Football Association (TTFA) media on December 24. "The camp was well-represented. They have put in the work. There were a lot of them and we'll see how it goes."

Overall, Boyce said he and his staff has had a look at 42 players and the St Benedict's College coach has been impressed by what he has seen.

"We have a wealth of talent. We were excited about the talent that came together," Boyce said, when asked what excited him most about the camp. "You wouldn't get everything you want first and foremost, but what they have displayed, it shows we have a good thing going in terms of talent resources to be able to represent our country well."

He said key traits of the players are being monitored to ensure he and his staff come up with the best possible balance.

"We were looking at their technical, tactical, physical, and psychological to be able to check and see what their best role and function is, how disciplined they are, how they could work as a group together and how they could work as a team."

With the team roughly five weeks away from the first qualifying match against the Bajans on February 3, Boyce knows the onus is now on him and his staff to get their selections spot on.

"The practice games and thing were like their exams to see who could make the level in terms of what we're looking for. Now, we have to meet the staff and evaluate who ticked the boxes we were looking for, and then we'll see who will be able to go forward based on that."

The qualifying road to next year's Under-17 World Cup is a straightforward one, as the eight group winners from Concacaf's qualifiers will advance directly to the World Cup which will be held in Qatar in November 2026.