Can police really monitor fireworks?

-

THE EDITOR: Please allow me space in your newspaper to ask a few pertinent questions on fireworks and loud music in residential areas.

Who is really going to monitor the use f fireworks in residential areas? Was residential areas deliberately omitted from the following list: public hospitals, private hospitals, nursing homes, homes for the elderly, airports, zoos, registered animal shelters, farms, forest reserves and national parks?

Don’t we have the elderly, babies and animals in residential areas? Are we now to experience fireworks on public holidays between 8 and 9 pm as mentioned in the recently passed legislation?

Why no mention was made of scratch bombs? Who is to stop the idiots who walk the roadways and throw these scratch bombs in people’s homes? Do the police have the resources and manpower to answer every call when the matter arises?

Is it not ironic that a smiling and happy managing director of a fireworks company is expecting an explosive Boxing Day sale and a high turnout for its buy one get one free sale at the company? Who will monitor those who discharge fireworks without a permit?

While loud music is banned from bars, etc, what about from house parties in close-knit residential areas and communities where roofs and windows vibrate constantly from the loud pounding music up, yes, to 5 am – just over a week ago?

An accident victim with a fractured hip and ribs lives a mere two buildings away. What could she have done? Can the police really answer to the pleading calls of the elderly and infirmed?

Who really cares? Who really won?

God help us!

S BHAGWANDEEN

Monte Grande