Brioche buns at home

Brioche buns - Photo courtesy Unicakery

NAOMI ANDERSON

Brioche buns are known for their soft texture, rich flavour, and beautiful golden colour. Made with eggs, butter, and milk, this classic French-style bread sits somewhere between bread and pastry. It is slightly sweet, incredibly tender, and perfect for both sweet and savoury uses.

At Unicakery, brioche is one of the foundational doughs we teach in our baking courses because it introduces home bakers to enriched doughs in a simple, approachable way. Once you understand brioche, a whole new world of baking opens up.

This recipe is ideal for beginners and produces soft, fluffy buns that work beautifully for burgers, sandwiches or even French toast!

Brioche buns

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp granulated sugar

2¼ tsp instant yeast

1½ tsp salt

¾ cup warm milk

2 large eggs

4 tbsp unsalted butter, softened

Method

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine the flour, sugar, yeast, and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the warm milk and eggs. Add this mixture to the dry ingredients.

Mix on low speed until the dough starts to come together, about 2 minutes.

Add the softened butter a little at a time, allowing each addition to fully mix in before adding more.

Continue kneading for about 10 minutes until the dough is smooth, elastic, and slightly tacky.

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and knead briefly by hand. Divide into equal portions and shape into smooth balls.

Place the buns on a lined baking tray, leaving space between each one. Cover and allow them to rise until puffed and about 50 percent larger in size, roughly 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Bake the buns for 12 to 15 minutes, rotating the tray halfway through, until golden brown.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before slicing.

Chef’s note

Brioche dough should feel soft but not sticky. If the dough feels too wet, add flour one tablespoon at a time. For extra shine, brush the buns lightly with egg wash before baking. These buns freeze well and can be reheated gently when needed.

This brioche recipe is one of many doughs we cover in our baking courses, where we focus on building confidence, understanding technique, and creating bakery-quality results at home. With a little patience and practice, brioche is a skill every baker can master.

Naomi Anderson is the founder of Unicakery, a baking studio and workshop space in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. With over 12 years of professional pastry experience, Anderson has built Unicakery into a hub for speciality cakes, desserts and hands-on culinary education. Today, she continues to inspire through community-driven classes, mentorship, and creative desserts. Visit all social media platforms at @unicakery or www.unicakery.com.