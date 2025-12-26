Alex Cassidy’s proper love for Trinidad and Tobago

As a working musician in the UK, Alex Cassidy performs as both a pianist and a pannist. - Photos courtesy Alex Cassidy

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Loving TT is almost instinctive for locals. When that same devotion captures the heart of a foreigner from his very first encounter, it reveals something truly special about the soul of our islands. For 24-year-old UK-born content creator Alex Cassidy, that love was evident from his very first visit – and with time, it has only deepened.

Cassidy, who now splits his year evenly between Tobago and the UK, has become a familiar face on TikTok and Instagram, where his videos celebrating TT life, culture, food and music have attracted a growing global audience. While content creation may have been unplanned for Cassidy, his connection to TT runs deep, evidenced by his decision to learn and play the national instrument, the steelpan.

“I’ve been coming to Trinidad and Tobago since I was seven years old,” Cassidy explained. “It was my stepdad who introduced me to the islands. He’s Trinidadian, but all his family are Tobagonian. He was born in Tunapuna.”

Those early visits truly impacted on Cassidy. As a child travelling back and forth, he recalls falling in love with the country almost immediately. “From the first time I came here, I started falling in love with the place,” he said. “As I got older, I started to appreciate the culture more… the cooking, the vibes, going out, Carnival – all of that.”

While his upbringing was rooted in England, where he attended Platform One, a creative education college, and trained classically as a pianist, TT shaped his cultural identity in quieter but lasting ways.

Now a working musician in the UK, Cassidy performs as both a pianist and a pannist. Alongside his stepfather, he plays at weddings, private functions and other events, while his steelpan performances are presented as a solo act.

Going viral

Content creation only entered the picture in March 2024, almost by accident. Cassidy had been building a modest house in Tobago and wanted to document the finished product. “It was a board house I built for about £3,000,” he said. Inspired by UK TikTok vloggers documenting life abroad, he posted a video aimed at showing British audiences what was possible in the Caribbean.

“The video blew up in March of 2024,” he recalled. “And then I realised it was all Trinis that were watching the content.” What began as a casual experiment quickly turned into a growing platform. “I never intended to be a vlogger or a full-time one,” Cassidy admitted. “I’m a musician, so I thought maybe I could promote my music. But I’ve ended up turning into a vlogger and not uploading any music,” he laughed.

Drawing from years of lived experience, Cassidy’s content naturally evolved. From cooking and slang to liming, Carnival and everyday island life, his videos reflect an intimate understanding of the culture. “Because I’ve been growing up here, I had so much knowledge,” he said. “The content just kind of developed.”

Love for TT

His love for TT, he insists, was not a sudden realisation but a gradual awakening. “From about the age of ten or 11, I really started to fall in love with the culture, appreciating it even more” he said, recalling moments like driving through Tobago with his stepdad as neighbours called out to him by his nickname ‘What ah ting.’ “That difference in culture, how open people are, how interconnected everyone is…I really liked that.”

One childhood experience that left a lasting impression was a harvest he experienced in Tobago. “As a kid coming from England, it was hard to understand why everyone was always together and giving out food,” he said. “But that sense of community, I had never experienced that before.”

So why is TT more meaningful to Cassidy than other places he visited? “It’s nostalgic at this point because I’ve grown up here,” he said. “The food, the freedom of the people, Carnival, the nightlife, the music – soca is so unique. Trinidad has such a strong identity and Trinis are so proud to be Trinidadian, especially those living abroad.”

He describes TT nationals as “very extroverted… very welcoming people” who are always ready to lime, cook and feed you. Even the accent captivates him. “I absolutely love the accent,” Cassidy said. “It’s such a unique mix – East Indian, African, European influences. It’s probably one of the most unique accents in the world.”

While he struggles to choose a single favourite aspect of the culture, moments of togetherness stand out most. “Cooking a pot anywhere – by the river, by the beach – I just love that,” he said. “I absolutely love that.”

The TikToker said he thinks TT gets a negative reputation because of media reports reflecting crime and other ills. While he admitted he feels safe and has not experienced anything negative, he stressed that exercising “common sense” is necessary to staying safe in any part of the world.

Cassidy believes TT as a whole remains underrated on the global stage, particularly from a UK perspective. He explained that while destinations such as Barbados, St Lucia and Jamaica are widely recognised abroad – so much so that his Rastafarian stepfather is often assumed to be Jamaican – TT does not receive the appreciation it deserves. He said this lack of awareness fuels his mission on TikTok: to show British audiences the Caribbean is more than just Jamaica. He emphasised TT is the birthplace of calypso, limbo and the steelpan – iconic elements of Caribbean culture that many people enjoy without realising their origins.

A sense of belonging

With over 136,000 followers on TikTok and 91,000 on Instagram, he wants his followers “to see what the vibes are like… how free the people are, how fun they are.” He said, “I want to show what limin’ is all about and encourage them to come here.”

That mission is already working. “I met a guy in Tobago who said he’d never been here before, and he came because he was watching my videos,” Cassidy shared. “So at least I know it’s worked for one person.”

As he juggles life between two countries, Cassidy wishes he can live in Tobago full-time. He admits he misses plenty when he’s away – “the people, the weather, the beaches… just the way of life.”

That sense of belonging has shown up in small but significant ways. Cassidy shared, with a laugh, that he has even learned how to steups – a sign, he says, that the culture has truly rubbed off on him. He also joked that he loves drinking Puncheon and is looking for a Trini wife. “I'm sure I'm going to find her one day” he laughed.

Ultimately, he hopes his content captures something deeper than visuals. “I recently went to buy some roti and the lady there just invited me into the into the kitchen and showed me how to make a buss-up-shut. It’s that friendliness and homeliness you would never get in England,” he said. “I could go to a million shops there and never get that type of treatment. I want to really show how warm and welcoming Trinbagonians are.”

While Cassidy will be spending the holidays in Tobago, for those TT nationals abroad longing for home, his advice is to “Bring out the ham, bring out the rum… play your parang. Just try not to get too much tabanca – because they know how sweet it is here.