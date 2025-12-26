8-year-old stable after Pinto double homicide

A bloodstained mattress attests to the violence that took place in a house in Pinto, Arima on Christmas Day when gunmen opened fire on the occupants, killing a 14-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

AN eight-year-old boy who was wounded in the fatal home invasion in Arima early on Christmas Day is said to be in a stable condition, according to police.

A police report on the incident said eight-year-old Jordan Malchan was grazed on his head and shoulder when gunmen stormed the Sesame Street, Pinto Road home, killing 23-year-old Deshawn Quato and 14-year-old Fabius Malchan.

A police report said officers were alerted to reports of gunshots at a home on Sesame Street, Pinto Road, Arima, at about 5.42 am, on December 25.

First responders went to the area and were directed to an unfinished home at Pinto Road, Arima. There, a group of people told officers that three people had been shot, two of whom were still inside.

When police entered, they found Quato’s body slouched on a mattress in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers went to a room on the southern side of the building, where they found Malchan lying on a bed partially covered with a white blanket. He had gunshot wounds to his face. They found 16 spent 9mm shells, one deformed projectile and another projectile when processing the scene.

When Newsday visited the scene on Christmas Day, relatives said that gunmen may have stormed the house looking for another man – a friend of a family member – who allegedly escaped through a window just before the incident.

Police confirmed that this is one of the theories that they are working on in their investigations into the murder.