Trinidad and Tobago security future hinges on regime change in Caracas

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The current US/Trump military agenda that is unfolding incrementally towards Venezuela and the Nicolás Maduro regime has mushroomed from anti-narco-trafficking to regime change, to naval/air space blockade, to military base/radar in Tobago and to recover the nationalised assets of US energy companies.

While TT firstly piggy-backed on the reduction of the illicit trade in illicit drugs, it remained clear of the regime-change agenda. But PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar was complicit in supporting seizures of tankers breaking US sanctions and hosting of military assets both in Tobago and at our airports.

It seems to me that while the US has a clearly defined regime-change agenda in Venezuela, Venezuela also has a regime change agenda in TT given the PNM’s Keith Rowley-driven rapprochement with Maduro.

One can glean this from the unending threats issued to the Persad-Bissessar administration by various senior government operatives in Caracas, inclusive of invasion.

It appears to me that the issue having evolved and TT becoming deeply involved this far in the American anti-Venezuelan demarche, the sustainability, the future prospects and longevity of the Persad-Bissessar administration hangs delicately on the outcome of the current military stand-off.

Were hostilities to begin, God forbid, and TT is adversely affected, local opinions can be become enraged, outraged and even militant with its own set of regime-changing repercussions in Port of Spain and Scarborough.

Right now it appears to me that the government has come so far down the US alignment military path that it will be tedious to disengage from its support of the US expanding open-ended military agenda.

The only credible solace, respite and sanctuary for TT can be delivered by a regime change in Caracas, but even that is hazardous and unpredictable.

Are we now between the devil and the dark blue Gulf of Paria or between a rock and a hard place?

The current scenario is delicately and precariously balanced but the stocks are not assembled in our favour.

Will TT win this time?

STEPHEN KANGAL

Caroni