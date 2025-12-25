The services revolution: powering the future of Trinidad and Tobago

Akil Ryan, member of the Blind Welfare Association weaves wet cane to form the backing of a chair at the headquarters in Port of Spain on July 24, 2024. The TT Coalition of Services Industries enrolled the association into a development programme in 2025. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Dianne Joseph, president, TTCSI

AS THE curtains draw to a close on 2025, the TT Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) – the national umbrella organisation for the services sector – stands at a pivotal crossroads of reflection and resolve.

We commenced this year with a high-octane anticipation of success, and as we audit our progress against our strategic goals, it is evident that we have not only achieved our milestones, but have set a new benchmark for member support, capacity building, and national advocacy.

In an era where economic volatility is the only constant, the services sector has emerged as the resilient backbone of our twin-island state.

Throughout 2025, our mission has been clear: to empower our members through capacity building, amplify their voices through media exposure, and bridge the gap between specialised expertise and the wider public.

Strengthening the foundation: Capacity and inclusion

One of our most significant triumphs in 2024 was the strategic capacity-building thrust launched in January, bolstered by the invaluable support of the Unit Trust Corporation. This initiative was not merely a training exercise; it was an exercise in economic inclusion.

We were proud to enrol the Blind Welfare Association, the Montserrat Cocoa Farmers Co-operative, and the Anime Caribe Organisation into a transformative development programme.

By integrating these diverse groups into our work, we have demonstrated that the services sector is a universal language.

Looking ahead to 2026, we plan to aggressively scale this platform. Our goal is to embrace new niche sectors, adding tangible value to the domestic landscape while strategically preparing these entities for the "export of services" – a critical pillar of our national development strategy.

Power of the narrative: Education and media impact

In 2025, the TTCSI took a deliberate leap into the public consciousness.

Our expanded print and electronic media presence allowed our members to transcend their traditional boundaries. This was not just "public relations"; it was public education.

Through these platforms, citizens benefited from a wealth of knowledge across a spectrum of essential disciplines. From health and safety protocols and sophisticated human resources management to the technical nuances of architecture and the prioritisation of facility management, our members became the nation's teachers.

We explored the vital distinction between "pest management" and "pest control," and we illuminated the economic benefits of a thriving creative sector. We believe that an informed public is a public that demands – and receives – excellence.

Celebrating excellence on the global stage

Nothing speaks more loudly of the TTCSI’s impact than the international accolades earned by our members. This year, we shared an immense sense of pride as our member, the TT Chapter of the International Facilities Management Association (TTIFMA), was named Small Chapter of the Year by their international parent body.

Simultaneously, their president, Edward Kacal, received the Distinguished Member Award.

When I personally signed the letter of recommendation for this award, I did so with the conviction that TTIFMA represented the very best of our coalition.

Their success on the global stage is a testament to the fact that when our service professionals are given a platform for growth, they do not just compete – they win.

Geographic expansion: The Tobago Vision

A core strategic goal for 2025 was to firmly embed the TTCSI brand in our sister isle. In March, that vision materialised. Our engagement in Tobago has been deeply rewarding, particularly our work with Ruazz Fine Dining Restaurant.

By providing a support framework for such SMEs, we have witnessed first-hand how tailored advocacy can strengthen a business’s footing in the competitive food industry.

My recent interactions with Tobago’s service players confirm a fundamental truth: strengthening SMEs is the most direct path to elevating the success ladder for the entire country. We will double down on our Tobago outreach in 2026, ensuring that no service provider is left behind.

Hidden power of services & the forex solution

The services sector possesses a "hidden power" that is often overshadowed by traditional commodities. However, services have the unique potential to turn action into income and creativity into capital. We embrace the vision of the Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Tourism (MTIT) and are ready to partner in ways that accelerate the transition of SMEs into the international market.

Effective service delivery increases brand awareness, promotes product differentiation, and provides the scale necessary to increase employment and strengthen our social fabric.

Most importantly, the export of services is a primary solution to our perennial foreign exchange (forex) challenges. When we export a service, we are exporting the brilliance and competency of our people, generating high-value income that stays within our borders.

Strategic alliances and governance

In a changing world, partnerships and alliances are not just beneficial; they are critical. Throughout 2025, the TTCSI has engaged in strategic conversations to add new products and opportunities for our members. However, we approach partnerships with a discerning eye.

Successful alliances require more than just a shared contract; they require aligned cultures, norms, and value systems. Governance best practices dictate that honesty, integrity, and a willingness to share openly are the non-negotiable components of any relationship.

Without these, even the most promising alliance will falter. The TTCSI remains committed to partnerships that are rooted in transparency and mutual respect.

2026: The Year of the Service Professional

As we look toward 2026, we see a horizon filled with untapped potential. Our country is rich in talent, skills, and competencies that remain largely underutilized. We plan to tap into every angle of this professional reservoir.

To accommodate this growth, we have expanded our membership classes to include individual professionals alongside small, medium, and large companies. We are taking the services sector to the next level because we understand a fundamental market truth: No product can succeed in a vacuum.

Service is the vital component of every successful transaction. You can have the world’s greatest product, but if the service delivery is poor, that product will inevitably fail. Many businesses do not lose customers because of a faulty product; they lose them because of a lack of service excellence.

A call to excellence

In 2026, service standards must be our national priority. The TTCSI will partner with key global and local players to put "Service Excellence" on the front burner. As we prepare to embrace the new year, we are shifting our focus toward the realm of total excellence – a shift that will strengthen not only the services sector but our entire twin-island state.

We understand the government's fiscal challenges and their strategy to fund the $59 billion 2026 budget. We are ready to do our part by fuelling an engine of growth that is sustainable, ethical, and professional.

To our members, our stakeholders, and the citizens of TT: thank you for your trust. Together, we are not just providing services; we are building a nation.

I wish you all a blessed Christmas and a successful, service-driven 2026.