Spartans distribute Christmas hampers in Penal

Devonte Bridgewaters of Spartans TT, left, gives a Christmas hamper to a family. - Spartans

In the true spirit of giving, Spartans TT Basketball Club distributed 25 Christmas hampers to families in Clarke Rochard, bringing much-needed support and holiday cheer to the community ahead of the Christmas season.

The initiative formed part of Spartans’ ongoing commitment to community development and youth impact, reinforcing the club’s belief that sport is not only about competition, but also about service, leadership and responsibility beyond the court.

Each hamper contained essential food items and household supplies aimed at easing the financial burden for families during the festive period. The drive was made possible through the collective efforts of Spartans TT players, parents, families, friends and supporters who rallied together to give back to those in need.

“As a club, we are deeply rooted in community. This hamper drive reflects who we are and what we stand for, using sport as a platform to uplift, inspire, and make a real difference,” said Garvin Warwick, president of Spartans TT. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed and helped us reach 25 families in Clarke Rochard this Christmas.”

Spartans TT continues to emphasize holistic development, ensuring that their athletes are not only developed on the court but also grow into compassionate, socially responsible young leaders.

As the club closes out one of its most impactful years, both on and off the court, initiatives such as this hamper drive reaffirm Spartans TT’s mission to positively influence lives and strengthen communities across TT.