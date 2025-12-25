Security needs answers, not drama

THE EDITOR: National security is being reduced to political drama. Many of us followed the recent parliamentary debate on the proposed US-linked radar installation in Tobago, simply hoping for a clearer explanation. What exactly is being built? Why Tobago? And how will this affect us? Unfortunately, those basic questions were never properly answered, leaving many citizens more uncertain than informed.

It has been widely stated that TT has, for many years, participated in Caribbean and hemispheric security co-operation under different governments. It is also worth asking whether our country already operates coastal surveillance radar systems in both Tobago and Trinidad as part of wider regional information-sharing arrangements aimed at tracking illegal drugs, weapons, and human trafficking.

Similar systems reportedly exist across the Caribbean and are supported through long-standing regional agreements and partnerships with international allies.

This broader context was missing from the parliamentary debate. Instead of helping citizens understand how this installation fits into existing arrangements, the discussion focused narrowly on secrecy.

What many citizens really want answered are practical questions. Who will control the data collected in Tobago? Will local agencies have full access? Which authority will provide oversight and ensure compliance with our laws? And do we actually have the boats, trained personnel, and resources to act when threats are detected?

These questions go to the heart of sovereignty and public trust. Citizens of TT deserve calm explanation, honest engagement, and clear accountability. National security is too important to be reduced to political drama.

DENNISE DEMMING

via e-mail