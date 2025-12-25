Promenade Chess Club hosts final tournament for 2025

Fellow competitors look on as Caleb Campo, right, plays against Omari Bernard, 15, during a practice match before the start of the Promenade Chess Tour at Valpark Plaza at Morequito Avenue, Valsayn, on November 2. - Faith Ayoung

THE Promenade Chess Club will host their final tournament as the Grand Tour will continue at the Valpark Plaza in Valsayn, on December 28.

Prizes will be awarded in various divisions – open, best Promenade Chess Club player, Under-12 and Under-8.

The open section will have attractive cash prizes with $1,200 up for grabs for the first-place winner, $800 for second place and $500 for third place.

The top Promenade Chess Club player will walk away with $300, the best junior of the club will earn $400 and top women’s player will win $300.

The best junior players overall will cop trophies and medals.

Trophies will be awarded to the best three players in the Under-12 category and medals will be distributed to the top three in the Under-8 division.

Participants with the most points will be crowned champions. Free pizza and ice cream will be provided for the first 100 registered players.

Senior players must pay $120 to compete and juniors $110.

Payments can be made to organiser Hayden Lee’s chequing account – 340045180501. For more information, contact haydenlee21@yahoo.com or 780-2437.

The sponsors of the event are Radica Trading, Basic Transport, Marios, Galactica, KFC and TYCO Farms.