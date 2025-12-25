Major Lazer, Bunji Garlin and America Foster team up for Goat

Group Major Lazer has Goat single with Bunji Garlin and UK-Jamaican artiste America Foster. - Photo courtesy Julian Burgueño

American EDM and DJ group Major Lazer has joined with soca superstar Bunji Garlin for a single called Goat.

It is a part of the nine-track album, Gyalgebra released on November 21. Reports said this was the band's first full project in five years.

The single features, what a release said, was Major Lazer’s new first lady, America Foster.

That release said the single was bouyon-flavoured.

It added that bouyon, a high-octane fusion of folk sounds and digitised beats born on Dominica, has become one of the hottest music genres across the region. It added that artistes including Machel Montano, Skillibeng and Mr Killa had embraced the trend through their own bouyon releases.

Global music brand Billboard had highlighted the genre’s growing popularity and influence in a June feature, it said.

The release said Major Lazer’s Goat (Bouyon Mixes) EP was out now on bandmember, Diplo’s Mad Decent label and there were also bouyon remixes from TT-born, Kacey Phillips-led Precision Productions and Dominican music producer, Dadamanufakture. The original track also appeared on Major Lazer’s mixtape album released in November, it said.

The release said of the single, "Blending the lightning-quick tempo of power soca, the zig-zagging drum rolls of bouyon, and the synth bombs of big-room EDM with a chorus that will have every one in the party feeling like the greatest of all time, Goat is an anthem sure to mash up every fete and bacchanal come carnival season.”

It said the Precision and Dadamanufakture remixes brought the bouyon influence further to the forefront, tapping into syncopated, high-octane sound that rose out of the windward islands to become one of the hottest genres regionally.

Barbadian Deejay Puffy previewed the remixes on his livestream and it prompted massive demand from other DJs, the release said.

"Goat is the latest single to emerge from Major Lazer’s wildly eclectic Gyalgebra, a project which showcases both America Foster’s arrival on the scene as as well as the panoply of emerging sounds coming out of the Caribbean right now including bouyon, zess music from Trinidad (What Is The Time featuring Lady Lava) and shatta dancehall from Martinique (Gangsta featuring Busy Signal and Kybba),” the release said.

In 2013, Major Lazer and Bunji Garlin released a remix of his single, Differentology.