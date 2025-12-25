Let this Christmas be period of hope

THE EDITOR: Christmas coincides with the winter solstice. To the people in the northern world the sun seems to continually be going further south since the fall, with the days getting shorter. Around December 21-22 the sun almost comes to a stop on that journey. At that time they experience the shortest day of the calendar year.

Then around December 25 the sun begins to move again, and the days begin to get longer. Many European cultures celebrate this end of shorter days as the rebirth of the sun after three days of stagnancy. And for most of them this is a time for celebration for renewed hope for a promise of warmer days, and of new crops and of new life.

Around the world this period coincides with Christmas. No other festival celebrates the brotherhood of humanity as Christmas. It is a time of singing, gift-giving and caring for people regardless of their colour or race. Christmas offers us a glimpse of what is possible if we see each other as brothers and sisters, children of the universe rather than sects, races, classes, and political rivals.

In TT, this Christmas sees the start of political campaigning in Tobago, and tremendous uncertainty about the conflicts that are in our Caribbean Sea. These activities can lead to anxiety and a damper to the feeling of goodwill that usually exists at Christmas.

My hope and prayer for TT and the world at large is for us to do like the northern people of ancient times and learn to hope. They experienced the shorter days, the coldness, the darkness, the lack of crops as the sun went along the journey south. But around Christmas it stopped, it changed course and began on its upwards journey. The days began to get longer, and the promise of spring was now a reality. There was now the possibility of warmth, new crops, and moreover the hope for life again. The people had renewed hope in tomorrow.

As we celebrate this fantastic season of Christmas, let us dare to hope. Let us hope that our leaders would see the importance of camaraderie and togetherness instead of dominance and oppression. Let there be renewed hope in the civility, dignity, intelligence, and love that reside in the heart of humankind. Let our sharing of gifts and food be more meaningful this season. Let there be a sharing of forgiveness, love, and a determination to make every life better through our intervention.

There is a woman who I knew. Before her sudden passing, she spent the day reaching out to almost everyone she knew, telling them simply how much she loved them. Her message of love is exceedingly pertinent this Christmas season. Let us find it in our hearts to love one another. Reach out to family, friends and strangers and let them know that Christmas is a period of renewal and love.

Together we can make this world a better place.

