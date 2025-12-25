Illegal Christmas and war

-

"HOW MANY of us have stopped to give a thought to the millions in Asia, in Africa, in Latin America, even to those among us to whom this Christmas Day is just another day of want? How many of us have given a thought that while we feast, millions are mourning the absence of their loved ones in a war which is threatening to divide several nations and for which a solution is still out of sight.”

This seems like a relevant message or statement that was made a few days ago. It was actually an editorial of the Trinidad Guardian titled The Spirit of Christmas and had been published on December 25, 1972. This depressing scene was not restricted to the 1970s, it still exists this Christmas Day and will continue in the future.

Amidst the tense Cold War era, prime minister Eric Williams, in his Christmas message in 1963, asked citizens to consider "peaceful solutions" and "reasonableness." The editorial of the Trinidad Guardian on December 25, 1963, highlighted concerns in a "bomb-haunted world" and that the society is "unsure" and "hopeful" in the season of peace.

The final Christmas message of Pope John XXXIII appealed, “Let peace then be our objective at all times; let us aim at creating peace around us so that it may spread throughout the world…” These sentiments and messages have been ignored and make me wonder if we have learnt lessons from the past and still view Christmas as a season celebrating peace and goodwill.

The power of peace at Christmas has often been underestimated. For instance, during World War One, temporary peace occurred on Europe’s Western Front in December 1914. On Christmas Eve, troops from both sides (Germans and the Allies) sang patriotic songs and carols. They later spontaneously agreed to a temporary ceasefire which would later be known as the Christmas Truce of 1914. The result was German and British soldiers meeting on Christmas Day, in an area known as "no-man’s land" and playing football, exchanging photos and small gifts. This was temporary and fighting eventually resumed.

In other parts of the Western Front there was neither peace nor a truce and casualties continued on Christmas Day 1914.

Few would realise that it was once illegal to celebrate Christmas in England. This briefly occurred in the 17th century when Puritans (a radical Protestant group) were in the majority of the Parliament. In 1647, a proclamation was issued by Parliament banning all observances of Christmas in England. The decree stated that on December 25 there would be a day-long fast for the British to reflect on their sins.

Despite the oppressive law, many clergy risked prosecution and held secret Christmas services. Families also held their private celebrations at homes on December 25. Freedom to observe Christmas in England eventually occurred when King Charles II returned from exile in May 1660.

Recently, amidst the usual distribution of hampers, exchanging of gifts, cooking and cleaning homes, there was an illegal activity that made headlines. On December 16, the focus was on Carenage, as the police caught a ship with contraband items – packets of cigarettes and alcohol. Cases of premium alcohol including Absolut Vodka and Johnny Walker Whisky, worth millions of dollars, were seized. This should be no surprise. Christmas, for some people, is associated with alcohol. And I am not dealing with the consuming of foods with some alcohol, as traditional black cake.

We need to accept the uncomfortable fact that the abuse of alcohol is certainly not seasonal. Alcohol has been part of our culture. A significant percentage of people cannot attend a Christmas party, cricket and football games or a beach lime without indulging in some alcohol. Imagine fetes without alcohol! Surely this scenario could never occur anywhere in our Caribbean.

We celebrate with alcohol and we mourn with it and use it to drown our sorrows. Unfortunately, because of its addictive nature, no one is safe from its ugly clutches. Occasionally, the wealthy and professionals drink alone, often to avoid public scandal. Some might refer to themselves as a "social drinker" rather than the unpleasant title of – drunkard or alcoholic.

Rev Dr Donald Soper, a Methodist minister, contended, “Despite the commercialisation of Christmas, it has given us one overwhelming gift – Christianity.” More than 2,000 years ago, most of the world was oblivious to the birth of the Prince of Peace, in a simple manger. Today, it is obvious that Christ is still not the main focus of this joyous season.