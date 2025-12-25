Home-based businesses bring new twist to Xmas favourite: Ponche de Ganja

Cannabis infused ponche de creme by Rum and Resin. -

WHY get its medicinal value from only smoking it, when you can sip it?

A smooth glass of Ponche de Creme infused with marijuana has proved to be a lucrative hustle for two "budding" home-based entrepreneurs who have brought a new twist to an old Trini Christmas favourite. So much so, that today – Christmas Day – somewhere in TT there is a person sipping on some cold marijuana-infused ponche de creme or sorrel.

The cannabis-infusion industry may be TT's worst-kept secret but it is climbing to new heights thanks to social media, while globally, this industry is a billion-dollar one with products ranging from brownies to gummies to chocolate bars, being the regular fare in some countries, especially the United States.

Local artisans have taken note.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, Business Day spoke with two home-based entrepreneurs – Tron and Blue – who produce and sell a range of cannabis-infused products including ganja-infused ponche de creme and sorrel which they then market over social media.

Tron, owner of Rum and Resin, said he started his business as a hustle during the pandemic along with a small team of then-retrenched hospitality workers. Since then, the business has grown into a full time job.

In a phone interview on December 23, he said attitude changes toward cannabis in the US are slowly trickling down to TT, creating the potential for a wider medical marijuana usage market.

He said the previous shame and stigma attached to marijuana is slowly changing now that people are able to research information over the internet.

Demand for a wider variety of products is also quickly evolving. Tron said the addition of ponche de creme infused marijuana to his menu came because clients were asking for more.

“Customers used to ask me, ‘You don’t have anything besides edibles?’ because everybody are used to having edibles and gummies and those sort of things…not everybody wants to eat a big chocolate brownie. They might want to sip on something relaxed.”

With ingredients similar to cake like milk, eggs and sugar, the recipe for marijuana-infused ponche de creme was easy to formulate, simply with the addition of cannabinoid infusions.

Blue, who owns and operates Bloom Delights, said he has had the same requests.

“People were actually requesting more holiday-themed treats besides the edibles, instead of just the same brownies or gummies. So to localise it and make it more for Trinidadians, we came out with the Ponche de Creme and it’s been nice. When people hear about the idea, they’re like 'wow'!”

His infusions are egg-free, using heated trichromes of the marijuana flower for his edible and drinkable infusions.

Beyond the buzz

Both artisans say despite the excitement, the industry is about more than recreational use. With his range of products, including infused tea for sleep and immunity and the roots of the marijuana plant to help people with asthma and gout, Tron said the medical benefits of responsible cannabis use cannot be ignored.

Blue agreed saying ending the stigma against marijuana starts with recognising the way cannabis is used in global medicine.

Claiming that most of his clients are parents and professionals, many who suffer from anxiety, depression and high stress, Blue said he has witnessed first-hand the positive impact his products have had on his clients.

For example, he said, one of his customers is a woman suffering from hormonal thyroid issues, and who augments her treatment with cannabis-infused products because medication for her condition is not readily available locally.

Progress on medical marijuana seems to be kicking off since as recently as December 18, US President Trump signed off on an executive order increasing medical marijuana and cannabis research.

The move reclassified the drug under the Controlled Substances Act, from a Schedule I to a Schedule III, recognising the drug’s accepted medical use and lower potential for abuse and physical dependence.

The order noted the Health and Human Services department’s findings of more than 30,000 licensed healthcare practitioners across 43 American states who are authorised to recommend medical marijuana for more than eight million people.

It also noted the Food and Drug Administration’s 2023 review of the medical marijuana landscape, finding scientific support for the drug’s use in treating anorexia and chronic pain.

Highs and low

Despite a growing demand for marijuana-infused products for therapeutic purposes locally, artisans say it is difficult to mass produce products at any one given time because of legal restrictions on the amount of marijuana a person can have.

As a result, some turn to illegality and use imported marijuana from South America as well as marijuana laced with factory-made synthetic oils, which alters the therapeutic properties and the drug’s effect as well as consumer tastes and expectations.

Blue said some unscrupulous vendors capitalise on the demand, caring little for the safety of their customers or that this could reduce acceptance of marijuana use for medicinal purposes. All in the name of making a profit.

Blue said this impacts individuals and the industry, as bad experiences with altered products turn potential customers away.

“People who get a bad trip at the start, get turned off from it most of the time…but if you buy home-grown stuff that don’t have any chemicals or preservatives or chemicals and it's fresh, those give a more positive experience," Blue said reiterating that the end goal is for his customers to have a pleasant therapeutic experience.

Towards the future

Although the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Act, 2019, decriminalised the possession of up to 30 grams of cannabis, or up to 5 grams of cannabis resin, the sale and public consumption of the drug remain illegal in TT and attract arrests, prosecution and serious punishment including hefty fines and jail time.

Tron did not attempt to sugar coat the fact that his business comes with clear risks. “When you playing with fire, you have to be prepared to get burnt,” he said.

Both Blue and Tron acknowledged that the main ingredient in their business is marijuana and that as of today, if anyone is caught with more than the legal limit, there would be consequences. They both hope that legislation can be changed to open up the cannabis-infused industry for medical and therapeutic purposes.

Blue said such an industry, if given legal backing and support, can be a lifeline to people who suffer from many mental and health related issues and can also be a viable means for people to earn a legitimate living.

Change may very well be on the horizon.

The United National Congress (UNC) and its political leader and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar gave an undertaking – during the campaign for the April 28 general election – that a UNC government will develop a regulated, large-scale cannabis industry for medical and commercial export purposes, but not recreational use.

Key aspects of the proposal, as contained in the UNC's manifesto, include:

*Economic Diversification

Positioning cannabis/hemp as a new agricultural product to create jobs in cultivation, processing, distribution, and export sectors, with a projected global market value of over US$100 billion by 2030.

* Support for Small Farmers

Providing incentives, training, and a co-operative framework to empower small farmers to participate alongside larger entities in this emerging industry.

* Regulatory Framework

Implementing a robust system for licensing, quality control, and international standards to facilitate exports of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products, learning from regional leaders like Jamaica.

* Age Restrictions:

Maintaining a position that persons under the age of 25 should desist from smoking cannabis, as the brain is still developing, and proposing to raise the legal age for use to 25. The UNC has said its plan is an attempt to fully capitalise on an industry that was decriminalised in December 2019, but has been hindered by an incomplete regulatory framework and lack of legal dispensaries and export opportunities.

Blue noted that several other artisans started their business during the pandemic years when job opportunities and avenues for revenue basically dried up.

"It is a way to keep expenses at bay…most people who get into the industry, it’s not because they want to push marijuana. They generally understand the medicinal benefits of proper marijuana use to people suffering with certain physical or mental ailments. It’s a good way of making money and also giving back to society. But what is needed is a proper framework to prevent or punish abuse."

He said although the marijuana-infused business is not his main source of income, it has allowed him to not only cover household expenses but to also build a savings.