CAL Cargo appoints new GSSAS for UK, Western Europe

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) plane mid-flight.

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) Cargo has announced new partnerships with two General Sales and Service Agents (GSSAs), giving customers across its cargo network easier access to European trade and ensuring that shippers in Europe benefit from equally convenient access to Caribbean markets.

To support seamless, reciprocal connectivity, Caribbean Airlines Cargo’s latest GSSA’s are APG Inc. Western Europe and ANA Aviation Services Lts.

APG Inc will represent Caribbean Airlines Cargo (BW) in: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and Vatican City.

CAL said in a release that this extensive coverage will ensure increased visibility and commercial opportunities for BW.

Additionally, customers have reliable local support for bookings, rates and service inquiries throughout Western Europe.

ANA Aviation Services Limited (Network Airline Services) will represent CAL Cargo in the UK.

With its long-standing industry experience and strong UK footprint, Network Airline Services will represent Caribbean Airlines Cargo (BW) across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, providing convenient access to cargo solutions from all major UK regions.

Caribbean Airlines' general manager (Cargo and New Business) Marklan Moseley commenting on the new GSSA appointments said, “These partnerships are designed to give our customers, both in the Caribbean and across Europe, the ease and convenience of smooth, reciprocal trade.

"With APG and Network Airline Services, shippers now have trusted local contacts who are ready to support their needs on both sides of the Atlantic. Both APG and Network Airline Services bring deep market knowledge and a commitment to service excellence that aligns with our mission of providing reliable customer support and we look forward to working together to better serve our customers across these key markets.”