Bring joy to someone on this day

THE EDITOR: It is Christmas Day in TT and many other countries around the world. I hear this song ringing out: “Joy to the world, the Lord is come; let the Earth receive her King; let every heart prepare Him room, and heaven and nature sing.”

I know the coming of this day will not end some of the challenges that many are facing, but do your best to enjoy the day with family and friends. If there are children in your midst, do what is in your power to bring joy and laughter to them.

Christmas comes just once a year, so it is important that we try to make the best of it. I encourage you to send someone Christmas greetings on your phone or speak to that family member who you have not heard from in a while. Be a voice of inspiration and encouragement to someone else. Be the carrier of joy wherever you go today.

It is said that the strong should bear the infirmities of the weak. Throughout the year grief, pain, and sorrow would have touched many homes. If you know such a person, be that angel to them with words of comfort. Author Stephanie Perkins says, “You should show encouragement whenever you can. People try harder when they know that someone cares about them.”

What better time to show someone there are people who care about them than at Christmas, the time for the message of God demonstrating care and love to the world.

I take this opportunity to speak blessings over you and your household. May the grace and favour of God become part of your daily life.

I conclude with a quote from Maya Angelou. “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Merry Christmas and a bright and prosperous New Year.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail