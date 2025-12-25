Badree, Mohammed spread Christmas joy in Barrackpore

Former TT cricketers Samuel Badree, left, and Jason Mohammed, alongside the truck they used to deliver toys to children in their community of Barrackpore. - via Samuel Badree

Barrackpore’s born and bred cricketing duo of Samuel Badree and Jason Mohammed gave back to the children of the southern community with a mobile Christmas toy drive on December 22.

Badree, a two-time T20 World Cup winner with West Indies, and Mohammed, the region’s leading Super50 Cup top-scorer, combined their love for the gentleman’s game to spread Christmas joy throughout Barrackpore and environs.

Reflecting on the success of this year’s toy drive, Badree’s wife Stacy thanked contributors who “brought smiles to faces of almost 1000 children,” via a Facebook post.

“Thanks to our wonderful friends and family who made BASE (Badree) with JASE (Jason) 2025 toy and hamper drive a huge success. Your contribution to our events made this day possible. What started out as an idea three years ago with Badree and Mohammed, and it continues to grow with each year as they show appreciation and love to the community that nurtured them.”