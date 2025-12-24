Valsayn woman, 68, killed by boyfriend

The house in the foreground where a 68 year old woman was murdered in Bamboo #1, Valsayn, on December 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

A 68-year-old Valsayn woman was beaten to death on Christmas Eve by her lover, 60, after he went through her cellphone. The suspect then attempted to take his own life by ingesting a poisonous substance.

The deceased has been identified as Shaffina Hosein Madoo. Reports say the incident occurred around 12.49 am on December 24.

First responders arrived at the family home on Nanan Street, Bamboo #1, Valsayn. There, they met the victim's daughter, who told officers she had been alerted to the incident by her sister.

The sister reportedly told relatives her mother’s boyfriend of two years came to her door earlier that night and confessed to killing Madoo before claiming he had "drunk poison."

When officers entered the home, they found Madoo’s body lying on her back. The suspect, a resident of Barrackpore, was found lying on the ground next to the body.