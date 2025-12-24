Union Hall United FA complete double at NLCL Holiday Fun Festival

Union Hall players celebrate after scoring a goal during the NLCL Nation’s Cup at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, on December 21. - Ayanna Kinsale

Union Hall United FA dribbled to two Next Level Consulting Limited (NLCL) Nations Cup International Holiday Fun Festival titles after three days of competition at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marbella, from December 19-21.

The South club was victorious in the Under-13 and Under-15 divisions after tense finals.

In the U15, Union Hall were held to a close-fought 0–0 draw by Cox Coaching Academy in the final. The title was settled by penalties, with Union Hall holding their nerve to win 3–2 from the spot.

Their triumph was bolstered by strong individual showings, as Sherkeem Campbell was named best defender, while Samuel Hosein earned the most valuable player and top goalkeeper awards.

Head coach Dexter Cyrus was also recognised as the division’s top coach. Dunstan Williams Soccer Academy claimed third place.

Union Hall continued their golden run in the U13 category courtesy a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Point Fortin Youth FA in the final.

Judah De Four was instrumental throughout the campaign and copped the MVP award, while teammate Kesion Agard took best striker honours. Union Hall’s Trevlon Abner was named top coach after guiding his team to the title.

Point Fortin Youth FA picked up individual awards through Zachary Smart (best defender) and Micah Mentor (top goalkeeper). Creek Sports and Cultural Club finished third, while Cox Coaching earned the most disciplined team award and Creek Sports received the team spirit award.

In the U11 championship, Cox Coaching lifted the title after edging City FC 1-0 in the final. Ival Weston enjoyed a stellar tournament for the champions, collecting both MVP and best defender accolades, while coach Dennis Cox was named top coach.

City FC’s Noah Nesbitt was named best striker and Gabriel Fernandes best goalkeeper. Jonathan Jones of GDD Generation Next FA claimed best midfielder, and Northern Stars United of St. Lucia received the team spirit award. Creek Sports secured third place.

The U9 division delivered another thrilling finale, as Creek Sports sealed a nail-biting 1-0 via kicks from the penalty spot, following a 1-1 result at the end of regulation time. The victors also claimed the team spirit award.

Creek’s Jaylon Quashie took the MVP honour while Kelani Hazel was named best defender. Siparia Soccer Stars finished third, with their player Jaseem Mendez recognised as best striker.

John Littlepage of City FC was named best midfielder, and their coach Lincoln Augustus earned the top coach award. City FC also collected the most disciplined team accolade.