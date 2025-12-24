The Grinch steals Trinidad and Tobago’s heart this Christmas

Playing the Grinch takes more than a costume and a bad attitude – it requires craft. - Photo courtesy Fancy Events

BAVINA SOOKDEO

For many in Trinidad and Tobago, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is no longer just a movie – it’s becoming reality. In supermarkets, malls, offices and Christmas treats across the country, it isn’t Santa Claus or even the elves drawing the biggest crowds. The star of the season is the green, mischievous, heart-once-two-sizes-too-small icon himself: Mr Grinch. And in TT, he’s managing to steal Christmas in an entirely new way.

But what if we told you that beneath one of TT’s most popular Grinch costumes is someone you might never expect – a woman?

Thirty-three-year-old San Fernando resident Ayanna – who prefers to keep an air of mystery by withholding her last name as part of her Grinch persona – a wife, mother of two and manager by day, becomes an entirely different creature the moment she steps into the suit.

“As soon as I put the Grinch costume on, I become Mr Grinch,” said Ayanna who works for Fancy Events. “I try to engage with kids as much as possible – making them laugh is the high point of any job.”

Becoming The Grinch

Her costume-character journey began while she was studying at the UWI for a BSc in industrial chemistry. She took on mascot work for extra income. But the Grinch? That was personal. Ayanna is a self-proclaimed superfan of actor Jim Carrey, whose portrayal of the Grinch inspired her entire act. “I am a huge Jim Carrey fan,” she beamed. “He has been one of my favourite actors since I was a child. The Grinch came into play because I wanted to try to embody him, his attitude and comedic genius.”

However, playing the Grinch takes more than a costume and a bad attitude – it requires craft. Ayanna explained that she practices the voice, the sneer, the swagger. “I do practice runs imitating the voice, mannerisms and the unique style of the Grinch” she related. “I ensure that I hydrate.”

A typical gig would involve mentally preparing herself for the character as it requires a sort of personality switch and she ensures she uses the washroom before suiting up. “I stretch as embodying Mr Grinch is a lot of physical activity,” she laughed.

Her boss, Maxwell Pusey of Fancy Events, counsels her about how the character is supposed to be portrayed. Additionally, she participated in an acting class as a child and that has helped her tremendously.

“This is where I get to be really silly and a little naughty,” she said. “I pretend to take the presents from children, play with them, take as many posed photos as possible with both parents and kids.”

But by far, the most important part of the Grinch’s job is knowing when to walk away. “Not every child responds well to him…I have to read the crowd and kids’ reaction to seeing the character” explained Ayanna. “Once I notice that a child is willing to engage, I go ahead and play games with them, create humorous situations and of course, behave with a little naughty whimsy.”

Adults, however, are another story. They love the Grinch. “They laugh when they see him performing his naughty tricks. A lot of grown-ups appreciate taking gag pictures with him.”

And sometimes, the encounters go far deeper. Passionate about special needs children, Ayanna recalled, “Recently an autistic child met my Grinch and she clung to me for most of the day. It really touched me to know that my character was the highlight of her entire day.”

Asked about the hardest part of performing as the Grinch, Ayanna admitted that it is the same as with any other character – ensuring that you do not break character in front of your child clients. “This takes away from the wonder that kids possess,” she stated.

But when she actually breaks character, most people are delighted. “Most of the time people aren’t aware that it’s a lady in the costume” Ayanna laughed. “They’re pleasantly surprised to see me when I do break character and it is always a shocker as I’m a bit ‘unladylike’ seeing as the character requires a masculine touch.”

The most enjoyable part said Ayanna is “being able to not be this serious individual that my day-to-day life requires.”

Asked how she manages all her roles – mother, manager, Grinch – Ayanna said, “My job is very flexible as it requires a lot of self-management and it also helps that I’m extremely good at getting through paperwork.”

Stealing hearts and presents

So why is the Grinch trending in TT? According to Ayanna, the Grinch’s ascent is simple: balance. “Just as Santa Claus is an important and influential figure at Christmas, the Grinch is as well,” she said. “There needs to be a balance between good and, well… mischievous.”

According to Pusey the demand for the Grinch has exploded. “This year, we’ve seen a significant increase in demand for the Grinch compared to previous years,” he shared. “More clients are requesting the character for both private and corporate events.”

Fancy Events introduced the Grinch four years ago as part of its Christmas lineup, and the decision was intentional.

“The Grinch brings a unique mix of humour, surprise and playful mischief that both adults and children instantly recognise and enjoy,” Pusey said. “By adding the Grinch to our offerings, we aimed to bring a new level of creativity and excitement to our holiday experiences...”

Pusey explained that another major factor behind the surge in popularity is the evolution of the Grinch’s image. He noted that the character is no longer viewed as a villain, but instead as a fun, energetic and entertaining figure – one who brings humour and excitement wherever he appears. This shift, he said, has made the Grinch even more appealing and highly sought after for holiday events.

Social media has also contributed to the surge. “Videos and photos of the Grinch in action are highly shareable and entertaining which increases visibility and interest among clients,” Pusey explained.

But what about the Santa Claus? Is his popularity declining? Posed with this question, Pusey reassured, “Santa is still the main character and remains the most requested for events.” However, he admitted, “Most clients now prefer to book both Santa and the Grinch together, as the combination brings a fun contrast, Santa with his gifts and cheer, and the Grinch adding mischief by “stealing” them. This playful dynamic creates more excitement, humour, and engagement for both children and adults.”

This duo has become a hit at corporate parties, malls, and family gatherings and Pusey believes the trend is here to stay. “We see the Grinch becoming a permanent part of TT’s Christmas entertainment. He won’t replace Santa but will join him, adding humour and a playful twist, mischief, and a playful twist that makes holiday events even more memorable” said Pusey.

For Ayanna, the magic goes beyond entertainment. “I am a strong believer in laughter as medicine,” she said. “I love making families laugh and create memories. My personal mission while being any mascot is ‘As fun as possible.’”

And with the Grinch now stealing hearts – and Christmas presents – across the country, it is certain that this mischievous fellow has found a home in TT.