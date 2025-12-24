Sturge warns against flying drones near airports

A drone -

THE Defence Minister Wayne Sturge has expressed concerns over what the ministry alleges to be drone activity within Trinidad and Tobago's restricted airspace.

In a statement on December 24, the ministry said this activity happened within close proximity to the Piarco International Airport in Trinidad and the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago.

The ministry said its checks show these drones were flown within five kilometres of both airports and not outside of this limit.

"Quite apart from the dangers posed, the desire to obtain footage of the military installations and equipment and to disseminate same to media houses and by extension to the world at large, is inimical to national security interests and exposes the citizenry to those who would benefit to our detriment."

Sturge said investigations are under way to determine the identity of the alleged anonymous source who conducted the alleged drone surveillance footage "in violation of the law, with a view to preventing such further actions, thereby protecting the public interest from any further undermining of our security and to ensure the safety of all airline passengers."

He warned drone operators that should they continue to act unlawfully, the government will "take the necessary actions to protect the public interest, should it become necessary, including those afforded under the current state of emergency (which began in July and was extended in October for another three months)."

In November, US Marines installed a G/ATOR radar system at the ANR Robinson International Airport.

Developed by American aerospace and defence technology company Northrop Grumman, the G/ATOR is a three-dimensional, medium/long-range multi-role radar designed to detect unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, air-breathing targets, rockets, artillery, and mortars.

From November 26-28, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar initially did not reveal the establishment of the radar, but later said it would assist with surveillance of drug trafficking activities and she had requested its establishment.

In response to questions posed on December 21 about support vehicles and tents established around the radar at the airport, Persad-Bissessar said, “The picture is self-explanatory. There is a radar with the support office to operate it.”

In one media report, Persad-Bissessar appeared to become irritated with continuing questions about the radar. “Please stop wasting my time with this nonsense. Feel free to send any questions on sensible issues in the future. Have a wonderful evening.”

On December 15, the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry said it had given approval for "US military aircraft to transit TT's airports in the coming weeks."

The ministry added, "The US has advised that these movements are logistical in nature, facilitating replenishment and routine personnel rotations."

All of these developments came one week after the release of the US National Security Strategy 2025 report, published in November by the White House, and signed by US President Donald Trump.

In that document, the US said, "We will enlist established friends in the hemisphere to control migration, stop drug flows, and strengthen stability and security on land and sea.

"We will expand by cultivating and strengthening new partners while bolstering our own nation’s appeal as the hemisphere’s economic and security partner of choice."

At a UNC Christmas Supper at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's on December 18, Persad-Bissessar slammed local critics of her support for the ongoing US military deployment in the Southern Caribbean outside of Venezuela's territorial waters and the US military radar in Tobago.

She warned that criticism of the US and its actions could result in an estimated 350,000 Trinbagonians with US visas, having them revoked. Persad-Bissessar repeated only the US can protect TT against any external threat.

"Understand where our help comes from. Understand who could help protect and defend TT. Right now there is only one country in the world who can do it. They have the money. They have the equipment. They have the assets and (they have) TT first."

Sturge has echoed Persad-Bissessar's position, including her view that TT will not be used by the US as a military base to launch an attack on any other nation. Sturge has declined to answer questions in Parliament from the opposition about the radar and US-TT security arrangements, saying to do so would not be in the public's best interest at this time.