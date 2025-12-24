Stakeholders slam 5-year delay for steelpan coat of arms: Upset over pan ‘disrespect’

The updated coat of arms. -

PAN TRINBAGO, the world governing body for the steelpan, has expressed its “deep disappointment” over the government’s decision to extend the use of the former coat of arms until January 2, 2031.

The decision, contained in Legal Notice No. 468, has been condemned by the opposition as secretive, unnecessary, and politically motivated.

In a news release on December 23, Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said the delay contradicts the spirit of unity shown earlier this year when the House of Representatives moved to replace the three ships.

She said the announcement comes as a surprise.

"We are deeply disappointed. Both the government and opposition stood shoulder to shoulder in full support of the amendment. It was debated, scrutinised, passed, assented to, and proclaimed."

She said to now defer the implementation to 2031 sends an unfortunate message, not only to the steelpan community, but to every citizen who celebrated this long-awaited moment of national pride.

Ramsey-Moore said the organisation championed the initial move as a vital step in post-colonial transformation, arguing the steelpan represents the "ingenuity of resilience" of the people.

She emphasised Pan Trinbago’s stance is "not adversarial," but the organisation has a responsibility to protect the legacy of the instrument.

"Despite political differences, to step back now risks undermining the cultural progress we have made and diminishes the significance of the steelpan to our national identity.

The move to include the pan on the coat of arms followed a string of recent milestones, Ramsey-Moore added, stressing the pan is more than just a symbol: it is a global industry and a cultural bridge.

“Delaying implementation to 2031 is not in alignment with the spirit of unity and progress demonstrated when the bill was unanimously passed.”

The extension is authorised under Section 5(2) of the National Emblems of Trinidad and Tobago (Regulation) (Amendment) Act, 2025, which allows the minister to prescribe a later date for continued use of the former emblem.

While the steelpan symbolises national pride, resilience, and cultural identity, the government determined it was “expedient” to delay full implementation of the new coat of arms for an additional five years.

Newsday contacted Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo via WhatsApp to inquire about the potential savings from the deferral and how those funds would be reallocated.

He said “There is no postponement; both coats of arms have been in use since the new coat of arms have been approved. What was done is out a definite deadline by which the transition must be done. This is a simple matter of common sense.”

The minister did not respond when asked for the cost to update the country's currency to the new design.

In January, during debate in the Lower House, former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley said the cost to change the emblem would be “minimal.”

He argued the transition avoids waste by replacing items only as needed: for example, existing passports will remain in use until renewal. Rowley said, the only significant expense is updating digital templates, which modern technology makes inexpensive.

When the government transitioned the national currency to polymer in 2019, the Central Bank's 2020 Annual Report noted printing costs surged by 58 per cent during that fiscal year, totalling $78.77 million for the issuance of new notes.

The $100 bill first transitioned from cotton to polymer, followed by the gradual phased transition of the $1, $5, $10, and $20 denominations.

‘Mysterious legal notice’

Opposition Chief Whip Marvin Gonzales, in a Facebook post on December 23, questioned both the timing and rationale behind the extension.

In a strongly worded statement, Gonzales posed a series of pointed questions directed at the government.

“Why has the new coat of arms disturbed the sensitivity of the government?” he asked.

“Why did the national instrument offend this country’s leadership so deeply that, in the midst of Christmas preparations, a mysterious legal notice was quietly published delaying its use?”

Gonzales further questioned when Cabinet approved the decision and why it was not announced through a press release or press conference. “Why does the government believe the people of TT are fools?”

He also linked the decision to wider concerns about state support for culture, questioning whether it was the reason why sponsorship of major steelbands has been denied or suspended.

“This is now the latest blatant attack on a cultural symbol of our national community. This country is being led by extremist hatred and dark revenge. But the longest rope has an end.”

Former prime minister and energy minister Stuart Young also denounced the extension, describing it as yet another blow to the steelpan and national culture.

Young accused the government of acting without transparency, calling it "another strike on the national instrument", and accused the government of issuing an order in the dark and without any transparency whilst delaying the adoption of the steelpan.

He argued the decision could not be viewed in isolation, pointing to what he described as a pattern of hostility toward pan culture since May 2025.

“The UNC has instructed the cancellation of sponsorship for many steelbands throughout the country. This is a calculated policy being executed against pan and all of its positives.”

He also linked the issue to other recent government actions affecting the cultural sector, including decisions announced via social media regarding Carnival events, venue cancellations without consultation, reduced sponsorship, and increased alcohol prices.

“I condemn these decisions without fear of contradiction. Our sweet pan and our Carnival culture will survive, because they are a movement of the people, for the people,” he concluded.

Concerns over sponsorship intensified in September when steelpan players in the south and central regions were left angered after state-owned National Gas Company (NGC) withdrew sponsorship from three steelbands. NGC also pulled support from Pan Trinbago.

In a termination letter dated September 3 to the Couva Joylanders executive manager, NGC cited Article 7(b) of its January 1, 2023 agreement, which allowed termination “for convenience.”

The letter said while NGC valued the relationship, it was re-evaluating existing contracts and determined continuation was no longer viable. The band was given seven days’ notice, with termination taking effect on September 11.

A similar letter was sent to Pan Trinbago saying under Article 4.3 of the agreement, no further disbursement of funds would occur after September 11, and unused funds were to be returned within 30 days.

Former minister of culture Randall Mitchell also strongly criticised the extension, using social media to express his outrage. In a Facebook post, Mitchell wrote the government “must really hate the steelpan, those who invented it, and its contribution to our national identity.”

Mitchell lamented

in January the parliament unanimously

unanimously voted to remove Christopher Columbus's ships, a symbol he says represents colonial brutality.

“Now in government, the UNC has issued a legal order allowing the old coat of arms with Columbus’ ships to be used for another five years, until January 2031 – without public consultation or explanation, and quietly during the Christmas season.”

Mitchell described a pattern of decisions he believes demonstrates a disdain for the steelpan movement, including the withdrawal of state sponsorship for steelbands, confusion surrounding Schools Panorama, inadequate Panorama funding, and the absence of funding for World Steelpan Day celebrations.

Taken together, Mitchell said, these actions reinforce public concern that “the steelpan and the steelpan movement are under attack by the Kamla Persad-Bissessar government.”

He also posed unanswered questions to the administration regarding its justification, the financial cost implications, and why it would extend the use of the old emblem at all if they supported the inclusion of the steelpan.