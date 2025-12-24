St Mary's gets a police station

Front row, from left, Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro, Moruga MP Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander at the ceremony to convert the St Mary's Police Post, at Moruga Road, to a police station on December 24. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Homeland Security

THE upgrade of the St Mary's Police Post to the St Mary's Police Station, Moruga, will enable the expansion of policing services to residents of St Mary's and surrounding communities. The opening ceremony for the station took place on December 24.

In a release on Facebook on December 24, the Ministry of Homeland Security said the upgrade reaffirms the government’s commitment to enhance infrastructure and policing in rural communities.

Minister Roger Alexander attended the ceremony, accompanied by the Police Commissioner and other senior police officials. He acknowledged the support and presence of Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John and Moruga/Tableland MP and Culture and Community Development Minister Michelle Benjamin, as well as local government representatives.

The release said Alexander underscored the importance of continued investment in law enforcement infrastructure as a critical component of national security.

He commended officers serving the Moruga district for their dedication and encouraged the approximately 500 residents to continue working in partnership with law enforcement to build a safer space and resilient community.

Alexander said concerted efforts were made to complete the Moruga Police Station by Christmas 2025, to deliver a tangible, functional and beneficial Christmas gift to the people of Moruga and environs.