St Benedict's land another 2nd-place finish at KFC Goodwill Series

Members of the St Benedict’s College football team which copped a second-placed finish at the KFC Goodwill International Under-18 School Football Tournament. Photo courtesy St Benedict’s College -

For the second straight edition, St Benedict’s College finished second-best to the Chase’s Academic Foundation outfit from Guyana after an enthralling penalty shootout, with the latter winning the sixth edition of the KFC Goodwill International Under-18 School Football Tournament which concluded in Guyana on December 21.

In 2024, St Benedict’s lost out on 8-7 on penalties after the teams played to a goalless draw. A year later, Benedict’s and the Chase Academy again played out a goalless stalemate in regulation- and extra-time, with the home team holding their nerves from the spot to land the 5-4 victory at the Ministry of Education Grounds, Georgetown. The tense finish sealed a repeat of KFC Goodwill titles for Chase Academy, with the “La Romaine Lions” again earning the silver medal.

In the third-place playoff, Jamaica’s Kingston College made up for a semis loss to Benedict’s with a thumping 4-1 win over Nikiere Technical School from Suriname.

In the semifinals which were played on December 19, Chase Academy made light work of Nikiere Technical as they got a thumping 5-0 win, with Benedict’s earning a 2-0 victory over Kingston College courtesy a stylish first-half brace from full-back Ruben Phillip. The left-footer got his first goal with a 23-yard free kick which squeezed through the Kingston wall to beat the goalkeeper, with the second being a thing of beauty as he arrowed a long-range shot into the net after some lovely build-up down the left in the Kingston half.

Chase Academy’s Bryon Wharton won the golden boot award, with Flavio LaRose winning the best goalkeeper award to repeat the feat he accomplished in 2024. The competition’s MVP Malcom Hendricks was awarded a three-month training stint with Brazilian team Club Athletico Paranaense.

In the 2023 tournament, Benedict’s lost 2-1 in the finale to Jamaica’s Clarendon College. Meanwhile, in the 2022 edition, Benedict’s finished runners-up to DC Caesar Fox Secondary School.