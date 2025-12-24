President Kangaloo: Be instruments of peace

President Christine Kangaloo -

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo has appealed citizens to do all they can to be instruments of peace and humanity despite the challenges which confront the world today.

She made this appeal in her Christmas message to the nation.

Christmas will be celebrated in homes across TT on December 25.

"In a world often marked by division, uncertainty and hardship, the message of Christmas speaks quietly, but powerfully: peace on earth and goodwill to all," Kangaloo said.

"Peace, we are reminded, is not merely the absence of war or strife; it is the presence of justice, mercy and respect in our daily lives, in our homes, workplaces, and communities."

Kangaloo's Christmas message comes against the background of ongoing US-Venezuela tensions in the southern Caribbean and questions over the reasons for government's support of the US military deployment and the establishment of a US military radar at the ANR Robinson International Airport in November.

Goodwill, Kangaloo continued, is built through a series of simple actions.

"Listening with empathy, speaking with kindness, extending forgiveness and offering help to those in need."

Kangaloo said, "These small gestures, when multiplied, have the power to heal wounds, restore hope and build bridges where walls once stood."

She added, "The spirit of Christmas urges us to choose compassion over anger, understanding over judgment and reconciliation over resentment. It challenges us to look beyond our differences and to recognise our shared humanity."

Kangaloo said, "My wish this Christmas is that we do not relegate the message of peace on earth and goodwill to merely a cherished ideal, but that we elevate it into a lived reality, shaping our choices and inspiring us to be instruments of peace and of goodwill wherever we are."

She added,"My wish this Christmas is that, through the practice of peace and goodwill, each of us brings hope to the weary, comfort to the suffering, and unity to our communities."

Kangaloo said, "I pray that the light of goodwill shines brighter than the darkness. And I pray that peace and goodwill will guide our actions, enliven our spirits and lift up our hearts, long after the season has passed.”