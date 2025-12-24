Opposition Leader: Christmas a time for hope

Pennelope Beckles -

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles says Christmas is a time for people to renew their hope in all that is good and to work steadfastly to keep hope alive, regardless of the obstacles which threaten to extinguish that hope.

In her Christmas message to the nation, Beckles said, "We are living through a period of profound uncertainty. Many families are grappling with the pain of job losses and ongoing economic instability. Our economy is at a near standstill, with business owners expressing serious concern about their Christmas earnings."

After the April 28 general election, thousands of Cepep, URP and Forestry Division workers lost their jobs when these programmes were terminated.

Beckles said, "The national mood is heavy as the cost of living continues to rise and opportunity feels increasingly out of reach for far too many. There is growing unease about the direction of our economy, the tone of governance and decisions that appear disconnected from the lived realities of our people."

International ratings agencies Moody's and Standard and Poors (S&P) have revised TT's economic outlook from stable to negative and business chambers have expressed concern about foreign exchange (forex) issues

Beckles said, "For many, this Christmas feels particularly difficult. At such a time, our prayer must be that the New Year brings a clearer path forward for economic prosperity and social stability for the nation."

Outside of TT's borders, she continued, the country finds itself uncomfortably positioned between powerful interests."

This statement is in reference to ongoing US-Venezuela tensions in the Caribbean, the ongoing US military deployment in the southern Caribbean outside of Venezuela's territorial waters, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's support for all issues related to the deployment and her condemnation of local and Caricom questions and criticisms about the deployment.

Beckles said, "There is also strain on our relationships within our region, Caricom, arising from the unfortunate posture adopted by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago."

She added," It is my hope that during this season, as a people, we can come together despite our differences, choosing peace over discord and unity over division."

Beckles reminded citizens that hope is active and not passive.

"It demands courage, vigilance and a deep love for country."

She repeated, "This Christmas, let us hold fast to that promise by caring for one another and praying for our nation."

Christmas, she continued, is a time to hold fast to that promise of hope by caring for one another and praying for the nation.

Beckles said, " I call upon all citizens of this blessed land to recommit ourselves to the work of rebuilding hope, not just for today but for generations to come."

