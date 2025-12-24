Health ministry recalls blood-pressure drug

Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe

The Ministry of Health, via its Chemistry, Food and Drug Division, has announced a voluntary recall affecting specific lots of bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, a generic medication used to treat hypertension.

The affected lots are 17232401 (expiring November 2025), 17232401 (expiring November 2025), 17232401 (expiring November 2025), 17240974 (expiring May 2026), 17240974 (expiring May 2026) and 17240974 (expiring May 2026).

The recall was initiated by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc in coordination with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after routine quality testing identified a potential cross-contamination issue. Trace amounts of another drug, ezetimibe, a medication used to treat high cholesterol, were detected in reserve samples of the product, which should not have been present in the blood-pressure medication.

A total of 11,136 bottles of these products have been affected by the recall.

While FDA’s classification of this recall is Class III, indicating that exposure to the trace contaminant is not likely to cause adverse health effects, the ministry is urging appropriate precaution.

The ministry advised that people who may have purchased or are currently in possession of the affected products to discontinue use immediately and return the medication to the place of purchase.

It said anyone with health concerns should consult with their healthcare provider as patients should not abruptly stop antihypertensive medication without professional guidance.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Office of the Director of the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division via email at cfdd@health.gov.tt or phone at 217-4664 ext 13101.