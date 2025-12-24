Grande health centre closed on Christmas Day

The Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) has announced that the general practitioner’s clinic at the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre will be closed on Christmas Day.

It said clients can access services at the nearby Emergency Department, Sangre Grande Hospital Campus.

Services at the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre will resume on December 26 at 9 am.

The ERHA apologised for any inconvenience caused, adding that it seeks to continuously provide the highest quality healthcare to clients.