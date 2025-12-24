Friendship

-

THE EDITOR: In this world of increasing political, economic, and social turmoil, let us be thankful for our friends and reach out to others in friendship.

Following is my poem titled Friendship:

Friendship is a warm smile in the chaos of a busy day

Tenderness when things don’t seem to go our way

It’s welcomed rain to wilting flowers

Talks that are soothing, though they go on for hours

It’s silence in this increasingly noisy world

A connection we feel in our soul

It’s many thoughtful things:

Going out for coffee or tea

Discussing novels or poetry

Praying together

Being amazed by synchronicity

Sharing a meal

Walks in nature

Admiring trees

Looking for rainbows

Enjoying the salty ocean breeze

Friendship is sacred

It offers support, joy, and a beautiful sense of ease.

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

via e-mail