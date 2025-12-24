Friendship
THE EDITOR: In this world of increasing political, economic, and social turmoil, let us be thankful for our friends and reach out to others in friendship.
Following is my poem titled Friendship:
Friendship is a warm smile in the chaos of a busy day
Tenderness when things don’t seem to go our way
It’s welcomed rain to wilting flowers
Talks that are soothing, though they go on for hours
It’s silence in this increasingly noisy world
A connection we feel in our soul
It’s many thoughtful things:
Going out for coffee or tea
Discussing novels or poetry
Praying together
Being amazed by synchronicity
Sharing a meal
Walks in nature
Admiring trees
Looking for rainbows
Enjoying the salty ocean breeze
Friendship is sacred
It offers support, joy, and a beautiful sense of ease.
RENUKA RIA MARAJ
via e-mail
