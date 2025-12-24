Customers collect Xmas packages smoothly at Web Source

Clients collect packages for Christmas at Web Source, Trincity, on December 23. - Lincoln Holder

DESPITE the long line of vehicles flowing into the Web Source Trincity on December 23 from as early as 7 am, customers reported smooth collections of their Christmas packages ahead of the holiday.

“Last year would have been longer,” said 48-year-old Piarco resident Christopher, who went to collect packages for himself and other family members.

He said the introduction of an automated payment system, as well as better organisation of customer parking and vehicular traffic, made the process run smoothly.

Although she had to park well outside of the compound, 26-year-old Chrissy, who came from Caroni, said she was able to get in, grab her packages and leave Web Source within 30 minutes.

"I don't usually order this late because of the rush, but I’m surprised at how quick it happened.”

When Newsday visited around 8 am, a congested line of vehicles stretched from Business Drive all the way to the compound, but within an hour, the traffic became almost non-existent.

One customer who arrived over an hour before the company’s 8 am opening said she was relieved that this year had none of the customs delays she experienced before.

“When I got here and I saw the amount of people, I called my husband and told him I might be here whole day. But it wasn’t even a full hour. It’s a real relief because years gone I would have had a long wait.

“It still have items I ordered from another company a couple of Christmas ago that I ain’t get them to this day…so this is a welcomed change, I hope they keep it up and other companies could be as efficient.”

D'Abadie resident Reshma said the transaction was timely, with all of her items arriving before the expected date and, in her opinion, even faster than in the non-Christmas seasons.