Citing short notice on move to Skinner Park: Some north schools opt out of Schools’ Panorama 2026

A St Margaret's Boys Anglican Primary School player keeps his focus during the 2024 National School's Panorama at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Angelo Marcelle

SOME north schools have opted out of the 2026 Schools’ Panorama over the short notice given about hosting the event at Skinner Park, Todd Street, San Fernando.

Newsday understands eight-ten schools have withdrawn from the competition.

The participants, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the issue was not with going to the southern venue but rather the timeframe given to do so as well as the day on which the event is scheduled to be held (January 19).

The musical director of one band said in a phone interview on December 23, “The Panorama usually is in Savannah (Queen’s Park) and a month ago we heard that the event may be in Skinner Park.

“At that point we started to ask questions and the ministry said nothing was confirmed as yet.”

The school’s Panorama is co-ordinated by the Education Ministry with Pan Trinbago’s assistance.

The director said they heard the date change but was told nothing definitive. However, a Pan Trinbago source said a site visit had already been done, she said.

“When we did find out that it would be in Skinner Park, they told us if we had any concerns to send them via e-mail. All the schools that had concerns sent e-mails, some were acknowledged while others weren’t.

“The message we got was to still register as it still was not confirmed.”

The director said the schools registered which appeared as though they knew the event was being held in the south and did not have a problem, she said.

A memo was later sent informing the schools that the Panorama would be held on January 19, 2026 and schools would be given $3000 in transportation assistance.

This did not cover more than one and a half maxis to get to the south, the director said.

“We want to get it clear that our issue is not hosting in Skinner Park. Our issue is that the notice we were given made it impossible to acquire the funds to go south.”

She said funds to go to the Savannah would have cost her Port of Spain school $9,000 but an estimate to go to south increased that figure to $17,000.

That was not financially feasible for the institution particularly as the first prize was $35,000.

“A financial constraint is the reason behind many schools pulling out of the competition.”

It was less of an issue for primary schools as they used the stationary ensemble on stage, she said.

Newsday understands that Bishop Anstey High School Port of Spain, Queen’s Royal College and 2025 winners Bishop Anstey East are among the withdrawn schools.

She said if it is south in 2027, schools would have a year to prepare.

She also hoped that there would eventually be an increase in prize monies as schools could easily spend over $100,000 getting ready for the competition.

A concerned teacher echoed the director’s concerns.

She said during a phone interview on December 23, “It is really unprofessional, an event that has historically been in the Queen’s Park Savannah to then suddenly move it to Skinner Park is ridiculous.”

Schools should have been given ample time to prepare, she added.

The schools transport, tuning the pans etc came up to $25,000 and that was for Port of Spain, so they did not even ask about the cost to go south, she said.

Once ample time and support was given and the event was not hosted on a Monday schools had no issue trying it in the south, she said.

Meanwhile, a bandleader said schools began working on their budgets for the competition during the school year and that included having fundraisers to get the needed money.

“To go to Skinner Park (transport only) would cost the band upwards of $5,000 or more. The ministry offered a $3,000 assistance but that still would not cover the extra amount it takes for the band to go.

“They want to make it a Monday as well which is also problematic. We depend on parental support in terms of lifting the racks, pushing the racks, extra supervision during the day…”

There were rumours since late October about the venue change but did not get confirmation until late November/early December.

“The Skinner Park option is very feasible, if we had enough time to prepare,” she said.

Newsday contacted Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath and was told to send the necessary questions via WhatsApp. That was done but Newsday did not receive an immediate response to the questions sent on December 22 at 12 pm. A phone call on December 23 went unanswered.